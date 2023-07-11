J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Rachel Betton as Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

Experienced investor joins the firm from PIMCO

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that Rachel Betton has joined the firm as a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Strategies Team focusing on municipal high yield in its Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) business. Based in New York, Ms. Betton will report to Rick Taormina, Head of Tax Aware Strategies for GFICC.

Rachel Betton (PRNewswire)

Ms. Betton joins J.P. Morgan from PIMCO, where she spent ten years as a portfolio manager on an array of tax-exempt and taxable municipal strategies. Most recently, she was a senior portfolio manager on PIMCO's municipal investment grade, high yield, and interval funds.

"We are thrilled to add Rachel's extensive experience in municipal markets to our team of skilled investors," said Rick Taormina, Head of Tax Aware Strategies for Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Today's market environment presents many opportunities for our clients, and we know that Rachel will help us continue to identify those opportunities, striving for superior outcomes."

J.P. Morgan's GFICC team operates from a position of strength, with $23 billion in net inflows to date this year and over $700 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2023). The average portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management has over 20 years of experience and the firm retains 96% of its top talent.

Prior to PIMCO, Ms. Betton worked at Morgan Stanley in municipal high trading. She also has a background in public finance, working primarily on tobacco asset backed securitizations at Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns. Rachel holds a B.A. from the College of Social Studies at Wesleyan University.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.67 trillion (as of 3/31/2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management