Co-Founder Milind Mehere to transition to senior advisor and continue on Board of Directors

Leadership Transition Comes as Yieldstreet Enters Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yieldstreet (the "Company"), the leading private market investing platform, today announced that Michael Weisz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Milind Mehere will transition from his day-to-day responsibilities. Mehere and Weisz have co-led Yieldstreet for the past nine years both as co-founders, and Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively.

MICHAEL WEISZ APPOINTED YIELDSTREET CEO (PRNewswire)

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for Yieldstreet as it continues to scale. The Company's succession planning was predicated on this growth trajectory as investors increasingly seek access to private market investments. Mehere will continue to be engaged with Yieldstreet as a board member, senior advisor, and shareholder.

Yieldstreet's strategy and vision will remain unchanged, and Weisz will continue to be supported by the Company's strong existing management team and deep bench of investment professionals across its private markets offerings. Recently, Yieldstreet has continued to grow its senior team with the appointments of Ted Yarbrough as its Chief Investment Officer, who joined after nearly thirty years at Citigroup, and Lea Stendahl, formerly a senior executive at E*TRADE, as Chief Marketing Officer.

"This is a significant moment for our industry, and Yieldstreet is well-positioned to take advantage of current opportunities amid market volatility. We are the leading alternatives platform for retail investors, and I am highly optimistic about our growth prospects moving forward," Weisz stated. "As alternative investments become increasingly mainstream and the category matures, we intend to be at the forefront of further asset class expansion and potential industry consolidation. I am confident we have the right people, technology, and strategic vision in place, and I am incredibly grateful for the many years of Milind's partnership and friendship."

"After nine wonderful years building a company that is transforming the investor experience in private markets, now is the right time for a single voice to lead Yieldstreet," added Mehere. "I'm also very excited for my next chapter as a Yieldstreet board member and ongoing senior advisor. Yieldstreet's future is incredibly bright, and I have every confidence that under Michael's leadership the Company will reach new heights."

About Yieldstreet

With more than 440,000 members, Yieldstreet is the leading private market investing platform, helping investors diversify their portfolios with alternative assets spanning real estate, private credit, legal finance, art, and more. The platform is differentiated by its ten asset classes, institutional due diligence standards, strong track record, and seamless investor experience.

Media Contact

Clare Burrows / Kieren Weisert

pro-yieldstreet@prosek.com

Yieldstreet logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yieldstreet