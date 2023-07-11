Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP HCA Healthcare Data Breach Lawsuit Investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising: Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, a national leader in data breach and privacy cases, is investigating potential claims against HCA Healthcare resulting from a data breach that exposed the personal information of up to 27 million medical patients.

Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP (PRNewswire)

What is HCA Healthcare: HCA Healthcare is a for-profit operator of more than 180 hospitals and thousands of physician clinics across the country. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the largest companies in the United States.

What happened: On July 10, 2023, HCA Healthcare announced that patient information was stolen and offered for sale on an online hacking forum. The hacker claimed to have 27 million rows of information for sale.

What information was accessed: The stolen information includes patient names, addresses, emails, telephone numbers, dates of birth, gender, patient service date, location, and upcoming appointments. The hacker selling the information also claims to have emails with health diagnoses that correspond to patients' client IDs.

What can you do: If you were impacted by the breach and wish to seek a free legal consultation, you can contact Stueve Siegel Hanson.

Stueve Siegel Hanson attorneys have represented data breach victims in many of the largest data breach cases in history, including cases against Equifax, T-Mobile, and Capital One. The firm's Data Breach and Privacy class action practice has received local and national recognition, including being named among Law360's Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year.

