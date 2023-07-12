Holly DuBois, MD, Named Chief Medical Officer at Connections Health Solutions

DuBois to oversee clinical operations for nationally recognized behavioral health crisis care model

PHOENIX, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator in immediate-access behavioral health crisis care, today announced Holly DuBois, MD, has joined the organization as chief medical officer.

Dr. DuBois is a board-certified psychiatrist and recognized thought leader in the behavioral health industry known for her early adoption and promotion of technology-enabled behavioral health care. As chief medical officer, Dr. DuBois will oversee clinical operations and clinical product development for the organization. She will assume the responsibilities of chief medical officer from Dr. Chris Carson, co-founder of Connections, who has taken on additional responsibilities as the Company's chief strategy officer.

"I am excited to join the Connections Health Solutions team as we bring this model to more people in need outside of Arizona," said Dr. DuBois. "The opportunity to help shape the future of behavioral health crisis care—especially with an organization that values quality and access for all in need—is both exciting and profoundly important. I look forward to leading our clinical team and continuing to evolve our model to treat more individuals requiring care, right when they need it."

Dr. DuBois brings extensive industry knowledge and experience to the role. She previously served as the chief clinical officer at Mindstrong, a virtual mental healthcare company, where she led clinical product development and supported medical strategy across the largest division of the organization. Dr. DuBois was also instrumental in implementing a value-based model exclusively for the serious mental illness (SMI) population.

Prior to her role at Mindstrong, Dr. DuBois founded AvailTelemedicine, a successful physician practice rooted entirely in delivering high-quality, precise psychiatric services to individuals with serious mental illnesses. She has also held various medical leadership roles in both public and private health systems where she developed programs in intensive outpatient services, consult and liaison psychiatry, and 24/7 crisis telemedicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. DuBois to the team," shared Colin LeClair, Connections chief executive officer. "Her passion for innovation that drives access and commitment to quality in care delivery aligns perfectly with our mission. We are confident that with her leadership, Connections will continue to break down barriers to treatment and move the needle on transforming the nation's behavioral health system towards one that provides the highest quality of care and supports individuals when they need it the most."

Dr. DuBois holds her undergraduate degree from Stanford University and her medical degree with clinical honors from The Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. She completed her residency in adult Psychiatry at Stanford's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences where she focused her senior studies on the Psychosomatic service.

"We're really excited about the future here at Connections," said LeClair. "We have the right team in place, all with a steadfast focus on providing people with the appropriate care when they need it most, to continue making a difference in the communities we serve and beyond."

The expansion of the leadership team comes during a time of exciting growth. The organization has announced two new "level I" crisis response centers in Kirkland, Washington and Woodbridge, Virginia, and has continued to expand services in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and Bozeman, Montana.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the leading innovator of behavioral health crisis care. The Company operates two of the largest and most studied behavioral health crisis facilities in the nation and provides a range of services to help stabilize and treat people with mental health and substance use diagnoses. Connections' model emphasizes providing treatment in the least restrictive setting and has demonstrated improved quality and cost savings, including significantly reducing hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources visit www.connectionshs.com.

Contact:

Marissa Lawson, SVP, Marketing and Communications

media@connectionshs.com

View original content:

SOURCE Connections Health Solutions