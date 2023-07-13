Anchor Loans Names Construction-Lending Veteran Jim Fraser as Chief Operating Officer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to residential real estate developers, builders and entrepreneurs, today announced that Jim Fraser has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Fraser will be responsible for the customer experience that Anchor delivers as well as the day-to-day operations of the company. He will also take the lead in expanding Anchor's homebuilder and build-to-rent (BTR) finance programs.

Fraser joins Anchor from Built Technologies, Inc, a leading provider of construction-finance software, where he was Senior Vice President for Commercial Real Estate Lending Solutions. Prior to joining Built, he was an independent advisor to the platform's co-founders and venture capital providers. Over his 30-year career, Fraser has held a number of senior positions in commercial and mortgage lending. He was Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending at Axos Bank where he was responsible for a $5-billion commercial lending and equipment leasing operation. Previously, he was a Senior Vice President at Banc of California where be managed a $500-million bridge/construction loan portfolio. For more than 10 years, Fraser headed IndyMac's residential construction lending division with more than 400 employees in five regional centers.

"Over the course of his career, Jim has consistently demonstrated his ability to build relationships, grow and manage sustainable businesses, and create value through all economic cycles," said Rayman Mathoda, Anchor Loans' Chief Executive Officer. "His deep experience within the construction and homebuilding sectors will further accelerate Anchor's presence in those markets and particularly within the build to rent space which is experiencing significant growth. Playing a bigger role in financing this growing sector will require talented leadership and scalable operations. Bringing Jim on board gives Anchor a significant advantage in both of these critical areas. Having known Jim for almost 20 years at multiple phases of his career, I'm confident that he will be an excellent addition to our leadership team, helping advance our customer and people-focused culture so we can deliver an exceptional customer and employee experience – the best path to market leadership."

"Anchor Loans is in a unique position to help residential developers navigate the intersection between the long-term need for housing and current credit market disruptions," said Fraser. "This opportunity, the company's 25-year heritage and Ray's vision for the future are what attracted me to Anchor. I'm looking forward to working with Ray and the seasoned team at Anchor to develop new functions, processes and technology to accelerate production growth and build customer-centric operations."

Anchor Loans has experienced significant growth over the last several years, completing 2022 with a record $2 billion in originations. As part of its growth and expansion plans, Anchor has recently expanded both its senior leadership team and its national sales organization.

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors offering a full range of fix and flip, ground-up construction and rental financing. For 25 years, Anchor Loans has built deep client relationships by being a reliable source of funding and delivering an outstanding customer experience, which is why repeat customers are its largest source of volume and referrals. To date, Anchor Loans has originated more than $13 billion in funding. For more information, please visit https://www.anchorloans.com

