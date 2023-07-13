Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Aark

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of the leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for July 13, 2023.

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Aark Digital

OKX Ventures is proud to announce its recent investment in Aark Digital, a decentralized derivatives exchange built on Arbitrum.

Built for professional traders, Aark introduces features such as a new automated market maker architecture called parallel market maker (PMM) that enables the trading of 300+ pairs including super long-tail assets. PMM reflects liquidity from the order books of top centralized exchanges, making Aark more liquid than any other centralized or decentralized exchange.

Aark Digital is also the first peer-to-pool derivatives DEX to introduce delta-neutral liquidity pools. These are designed to greatly enhance capital efficiency, collateral options and liquidity pool size while providing users with an experience comparable to centralized exchanges. This innovative approach to liquidity provisioning provides increased flexibility and control, allowing liquidity pools to earn delta-neutral APR while maintaining their token balance.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We are excited to announce this investment because the Aark team are passionate contributors to the derivatives space and are committed to creating a whole new experience for professional traders. Aark is a remarkable project for its product innovation, mechanism design and ability to reduce LP risk and increase returns."

Over the past two years, OKX Ventures has invested in 300 projects across five continents with a fund size of approximately USD$1 billion, covering almost all investment tracks. OKX Ventures focuses on supporting cutting-edge blockchain innovation and exploring high-quality projects that demonstrate long-term value. It remains bullish on the ZK ecosystem, infrastructure, multi-chain and Web3 projects, and its recent investments in projects like Taiko, Berachain, Sei Network, Cetus Protocol and Alienswap reflect this emphasis.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. OKX IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH ANY PARTICULAR DEFI PROTOCOL, MAKES NO WARRANTIES, REPRESENTATIONS OR UNDERTAKINGS RELATING TO ANY DEFI PROTOCOL'S OFFERINGS, AND IS NOT RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT LOSS OR OTHER DAMAGE ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. OKX WALLET IS AN AGGREGATOR; ALL DISPLAYED ESTIMATED RETURN RATES ARE PROVIDED BY THE DEFI PROTOCOL, AND ARE NOT GUARANTEED NOR INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RETURNS. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.

