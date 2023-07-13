Incline P&C Group hires George Gorney as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline P&C Group , the premier insurance program market services firm, today announces the appointment of George Gorney to Chief Operating Officer.

Gorney joins from U.S. Risk Insurance Group, where he previously held the role of Chief Information Officer and EVP of Corporate Shared Services. Previously, Gorney worked for Verizon Communications in a number of technical and management roles primarily focused on application design, project and program management.

In this new role, Gorney will lead Incline P&C Group's digital transformation of its finance and back-office operations to support the exceptional growth that the company has seen in the past three years in addition to future growth opportunities.

"With George's hiring, we are strengthening Incline P&C's leadership," says Chris McClellan, President, and CEO, Incline P&C Group. "I am glad to bring him on board and position the company for further growth, taking advantage of the opportunities present in the program carrier space."

Gorney commented on the new role, "Incline P&C Group is fostering an innovative environment to help partners navigate their program insurance needs. I look forward to working with the team and am eager to contribute to the ongoing success of the company."

About Incline P&C Group

Bringing over 85 years of combined industry experience, Incline P&C Group is the premier insurance program market services firm. Privately owned and operated with an exclusive focus on the program insurance market, the executive team's experience and expertise combined with effective underwriting discipline and risk management provides each client with various platforms and associated services to meet almost any need in the industry. Partnering with a team that has a wealth of experience and the financial strength is critical when choosing the right program carrier. Incline brings those qualifications and more. Key services include active program management, disciplined underwriting process, risk management, reinsurance expertise, and economic alignment. Founded in 2015, Incline has a team of over 60 employees; headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, and Greenwich, CT. To learn more about Incline P&C Group, visit: https://inclinepc.com/

