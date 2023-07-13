Open Mainframe Project Announces Schedule for Open Mainframe Summit Las Vegas on September 11

Registration is now open for Open Mainframe Summit with IBM TechXchange

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, today announced the schedule for the 4th annual Open Mainframe Summit. This year, the premier mainframe event will be co-located with two industry conferences - IBM TechXchange Conference 2023 , hosted in Las Vegas on September 11-14; and Open Source in Finance Forum , hosted in New York City on November 1.

The IBM TechXchange Conference offers technical breakout sessions, hands-on experiences, product demonstrations, instructor-led labs, and certifications tailored to your interests and learning style. Open Mainframe Summit will be featured as part of the Community Day on September 11 at the MGM Grand Hotel. Community Day unites diverse IBM user groups and technical communities to foster collaboration, networking and learning.

The schedule for the Las Vegas event includes keynotes about open source, Zowe use cases, diversity in the mainframe community and mentorships. Session presentations include overviews for the COBOL Check, COBOL Programming Course, Feilong, Galasa, the Linux Distributions Working Group and Mainframe Open Education as well as deep dives into Zowe and z/OS open tools.

Some of the sessions include:

Easy and Modern - Learn COBOL Today - Sudharsana Srinivasan , Advocacy Manager at IBM

Feilong: The Open Source API for z/VM Automation - Mike Friesenegger , Solutions Architect at SUSE

Mapping the Face of the Modern Mainframe Workforce: Roles, Skills and Resources - John Lovett , Head of Education and Customer Engagement, Mainframe Division at Broadcom

Shift Left and Beyond with COBOL Check - Joe Winchester , Senior Technical Staff Member at IBM

Software Management Automation using Zowe and Ansible - Jan Prihoda , Product Owner at Broadcom

The z/OS Open Tools Initiative - Mike Fulton , Distinguished Engineer, IBM Z Application Foundation at IBM

Togetherness of Linux Distributions on the Whole Open Source Software Development Life Cycle - Sarah Julia Kriesch , Senior Consultant at Accenture

Positioning Legacy ISPF Tools for Tomorrow - Michael Fontanetta , Distinguished Technologist, Senior Director zSystems Product Innovation Engineering at Ensono

Demystified: Put your Web App on the Zowe Desktop in a Flash - Robert Blum , Senior Software Developer at Phoenix Software International

Deploying Zowe CLI Configuration throughout your Organization - Gene Johnston , Principal Software Engineer at Broadcom

See the full conference schedule here .

Open Mainframe Project would like to thank this year's Open Mainframe Summit planning committee including Alan Clark, CTO Office and Director for Industry Initiatives, Emerging Standards and Open Source at SUSE; Donna Hudi, Chief Marketing Officer at Phoenix Software International; Elizabeth K. Joseph, Global Head of the OSPO for IBM zSystems at IBM; Len Santalucia, CTO at Vicom Infinity, A Converge Company; Mike Siemasz, Product Marketing Director at Rocket Software; and Rose Sakach, Offering Manager, Mainframe Division at Broadcom, Inc.

Open Mainframe Summit aims to connect and inform all those interested in growing the use of mainframes and related technology in dynamic technical and educational sessions. It is open to students, developers, corporate leaders, users and contributors of projects from around the globe looking to learn, network and collaborate. It will feature content tracks that tackle both business and technical strategies for enterprise development and deployment.

To attend Open Mainframe Summit Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel, register for IBM TechXchange. One registration will give attendees access to all the events for Community Day. Register here .

To learn more about Open Mainframe Summit New York , happening on November 1, click here .

For more about Open Mainframe Project, visit https://www.openmainframeproject.org/ .

About the Open Mainframe Project

The Open Mainframe Project is intended to serve as a focal point for deployment and use of Linux and Open Source in a mainframe computing environment. With a vision of Open Source on the Mainframe as the standard for enterprise class systems and applications, the project's mission is to build community and adoption of Open Source on the mainframe by eliminating barriers to Open Source adoption on the mainframe, demonstrating value of the mainframe on technical and business levels, and strengthening collaboration points and resources for the community to thrive. Learn more about the project at https://www.openmainframeproject.org .

