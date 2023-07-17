DEEPX Drives Innovation in the Evolving Edge AI Landscape with its State-of-the-Art AI Chip Product Lineup

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading AI semiconductor technology company, aims to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving edge AI landscape with its state-of-the-art, low-power, high-performance AI chip product lineup. With a focus on revolutionizing application areas such as smart cities, surveillance, smart factories, and other industries, DEEPX unveiled its latest AI semiconductor solutions at the 2023 Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF), under the theme of "For AI Everywhere."

Recognizing the importance of collaboration and technological partnerships, DEEPX leveraged Samsung Electronics' foundry processes, harnessing the power of 5nm, 14nm, and 28nm technologies for its semiconductor chip designs. As a result, the company has developed a suite of four high-performance, energy-efficient AI semiconductor products: DX-L1, DX-L2, DX-M1, and DX-H1. Each product has been specifically engineered to cater to the unique demands of various market segments, from ultra-compact sensors with minimal data processing requirements to AI-intensive applications such as robotics, computer vision, autonomous vehicles, and many others.

One of the key differentiators of DEEPX's AI chip product line lies in their technological prowess. The chips deliver high-performance AI capabilities while ensuring power efficiency, computational efficiency, AI accuracy, and support for the latest AI algorithms. This technological advantage has propelled DEEPX to the forefront of the AI semiconductor industry, surpassing global competitors' NPU (Neural Processing Unit) technology. Furthermore, DEEPX's AI chips offer superior cost competitiveness compared to GPUs and other market solutions, creating a significant edge in the NPU field.

With a global outlook, the company is actively targeting key markets in the United States, Taiwan, China, and Europe, with a goal to drive adoption and make its technology the preferred choice for Edge AI applications. Through strategic collaborations with industry leaders, including Hyundai-Kia Motors, POSCO DX, Jahwa Electronics, and Coasia Electronics, DEEPX is actively engaged in production verification, further solidifying its position as a leader in the AI semiconductor market.

DEEPX offers comprehensive solutions, including scalable AI chip products, commercial module solutions, reference boards, software development kits (SDKs), and application software packages, empowering customers and contributing to the growth of the domestic and global AI semiconductor ecosystem.

CEO Lokwon Kim expressed his vision for DEEPX's future, stating, "We aspire to lead the global market with our unparalleled core technology while making significant contributions to the growth of Korea's domestic semiconductor ecosystem. Our goal is to maintain technological excellence at the highest global level for the next 10 to 15 years and establish DEEPX as the global standard in the AI semiconductor market."

DEEPX is a leading AI semiconductor technology company dedicated to driving innovation in the rapidly evolving edge AI landscape. With their state-of-the-art AI chip product line, DEEPX aims to revolutionize industries such as robotics, smart cities, surveillance, and more. Through technological excellence, strategic collaborations, and a global outlook, DEEPX is committed to establishing the industry standard for AI semiconductors worldwide.

