Beyond Launches Market Insights

New capabilities enable property managers & hosts around the world to glean insights and take action all in one system.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond , a revenue management solution for vacation rental managers and owners, announced today the launch of Market Insights, an advanced data insights tool that enables users to capitalize on extensive local market dynamics in any region worldwide. Market Insights is available as part of Beyond's Pro package, and early adopters achieve 9% higher RevPAN (Revenue per Available Night) than they were previously.

Beyond is a complete revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. Our easy-to-use platform includes a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool with extensive market data that pairs with OTA distribution and a best-in-class booking engine. To date, we have supported over 340,000 properties in more than 7,500 cities worldwide. Founded in 2013, Beyond is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit beyondpricing.com (PRNewsfoto/Beyond) (PRNewswire)

"We live in a globally connected world, where millions of data points are available to every consumer and every company. This data has always been used to power our dynamic pricing solution, but there are so many other applications - understanding market changes, revealing investment opportunities, providing insight into competitors and more," said David Kelso, CTO and Co-Founder of Beyond. "We know all of this data is prescriptive, actionable and can make your vacation rental more successful, so we've exposed the data we've always used within our pricing algorithm and put it in our customers' hands with Market Insights. We've curated the critical data points that will help hosts and property managers make revenue management decisions quickly and confidently."

In today's world, it's essential to understand market-specific nightly prices, effective advertising channels, standout amenities, the most promising investment opportunities, and more. Beyond has incorporated all this information and more into its new Market Insights offering so users can use 14 key factors to understand critical market trends and then make changes to their pricing strategy based on those trends, all within one system. With Beyond's Market Insights, hosts and property managers can:

Calculate revenue projections using metrics such as Adjusted Occupancy, Revenue per Available Night (RevPAN), Average Posted Rate, Length of Stay, Booking Lead Time, Weekly Booking Activity, and more.

Determine popular booking channels and know which online travel agency (OTA) to focus marketing efforts on to boost your revenue.

Understand Booking lead times, Average Length of Stay, and Cancellation policies to meet guests' expectations for your region and increase bookings.

Weekly booking activity to keep your finger on the pulse of your market and stay ahead of any shifts that occur.

Understand standout amenities in your area so you can include amenities that are popular in your market or differentiate your listing with less common amenities to gain a competitive edge.

"It's super valuable being able to see where the most bookings are coming from across the board, whether it's direct bookings, Airbnb, Vrbo, or any of the other small sites. This lets us understand which channels we should be focusing on from a marketing perspective to drive more business," said Tatiana Perrault, Customer Relations at Southern Charm Realty & Retreats .

In addition to Market Insights, Beyond's Pro package provides users with advanced competitive analysis and enables users to collect, analyze and automate actions using real-time consumer search data for the short-term vacation rental industry. The data, collected by our Beacon plug-in, drives our search-powered Pricing and search visualization capabilities, giving users visibility into what consumers are searching for as well as automatically adjusting pricing based on consumer searches rather than having to wait to see trends based on previous bookings.

Ready to start using market insights alongside your dynamic pricing to unlock more money from your vacation rental business? Schedule a demo today.

About Beyond

Beyond is the #1 revenue management solution to help unlock new ways to make money with your vacation rental. Our platform has helped our customers increase their revenue per available night by up to 35%, and increase their annual revenue by up to 40%. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the short-term rental market in 2013, Beyond has supported over 350,000 properties in more than 15,000 locations worldwide and our unparalleled access to and analysis of real-time, global short-term rental data powers our ability to unlock, inform, and automate action for short-term rental managers and owners. Learn more at Beyond .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beyond