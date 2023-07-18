C.A. Fortune Strengthens West Coast Solution through Navigator Sales and Marketing Transaction

Expanding their existing west coast sales and retail activation capabilities, Chicago-based C.A. Fortune further solidifies their positioning as the nation's leading sales and marketing agency

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C.A. Fortune, a consumer brands agency headquartered in Chicago, announces the addition of Navigator Sales and Marketing (Navigator), further enhancing their west coast customer connectivity and retail activation capabilities. Founded in 2012, Navigator has solidified their position as a leading regional sales and marketing agency across the west coast. The transaction closed on July 17th, 2023.

From the outset, Navigator aimed to revolutionize the industry by ensuring that all brands, regardless of size or resources, had the opportunity to reach retailer shelves across the west coast. Leveraging their extensive network of industry contacts from the retailer and manufacturer sides, Navigator brought these entities together, ultimately empowering brands to thrive.

Over the years, Navigator has continuously evolved its business to maintain its leadership position across the western half of the United States. Navigator has become a trusted partner, volunteer, and leader in key industry organizations such as the California Grocers Association, WAFC, City of Hope, Next Up, and Illuminators.

"We worked vigorously to establish ourselves as leaders in sales and retail activation by building strong customer relationships. As our reputation grew, we started attracting larger, more established brands. We realized the incremental value we could provide our clients if we solidified our infrastructure and that's what we can do through this transaction with C.A. We're excited about the positive impact this will have," says Subriana Pierce, Managing Partner & CEO at Navigator Sales and Marketing. "We have a strong passion for empowering minority and women owned brands – This focus lines up with C.A.'s value's which made the decision to partner with them even easier."

"Here at C.A., we are consistently evolving our capabilities to meet both today's and tomorrow's consumer, thus in turn delivering for our clients. In this ever-changing market, it's critical we continue to invest in areas of the business that will allow us to scale our brands more holistically. Through this transaction, Navigator will significantly enhance our current retail activation capabilities in addition to deepening our existing leading sales services in the west," says Tyler Lowell, CEO and Managing Partner of C.A. Fortune. "Navigator's position in the industry and their company values seamlessly fit into the C.A. organization."

C.A. provides clients with world-class capabilities within a vertically integrated business model. Through this new sales and retail activation investment, clients across all three C.A. brands (C.A. Carlin, C.A. Ferolie, and C.A. Fortune), will have access to strengthen their presence across the west coast.

About C.A. Fortune

Originally founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune has grown into a leading privately held, full-service consumer brands agency under the guidance of its owners, Tyler Lowell, C.A. Ferolie, and C.A. Carlin. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, a sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-commerce services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and along with C.A. Ferolie and C.A. Carlin, has regional offices across the country.

To learn more, visit CAFortune.com.

About Navigator Sales and Marketing

Navigator Sales and Marketing, founded in 2012, with headquarters in Southern California, has established themselves as the leading regional west coast sales & marketing agency. With focus across all trade channels, Navigator's client base ranges from early-stage brands to category leaders.

To learn more, visit navigatorsales.com

