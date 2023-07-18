Coors Light® Wants to Keep Diehard Soccer Fans Chill This Summer

The new Keep Your Fanxiety Chill campaign will help the most passionate soccer fans stay chill during high-pressure Leagues Cup tournament through new creative campaign, a custom soccer scarf with cooling technology, and more

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer fans are some of the most passionate in the world but cheering for your favorite soccer team can be stressful. The first-ever Leagues Cup, a monumental World Cup-style tournament including all MLS and LIGA MX clubs, is coming and soccer fans are sure to be running hot this summer. So just in time for the big tournament, Coors Light, the official beer of Leagues Cup, is committed to keeping you chill when fanxiety strikes.

This summer Coors Light is changing the game with the Chill Fanxiety Scarf — the ultimate soccer scarf with cooling technology to keep you refreshed during the most intense matchups. (PRNewswire)

Fanxiety is the tension die hard soccer fans experience when watching their favorite teams take to the field in over 90-minutes of nonstop action. To alleviate fanxiety during the first-ever Leagues Cup, Coors Light is helping fans by upgrading a must-have staple in any soccer fans' wardrobe, the soccer scarf, to have the unique ability to keep fans chill…literally!

While scarves are typically meant to help you stay warm, this summer Coors Light is changing the game with the Chill Fanxiety Scarf — the ultimate soccer scarf with cooling technology to keep you refreshed during the most intense matchups. Plus, each scarf has a built-in neck massager and two beer pockets so you can keep your Coors Light on hand for anytime you want mountain cold refreshment.

"We know sports fans get fired up about their teams and that's especially true of soccer lovers," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "With two major rival leagues going head-to-head for the first time ever at Leagues Cup this year, the matches are sure to be intense, but Coors Light will be there to keep your fanxiety chill."

For a limited time, soccer fans looking to maintain their chill with a Chill Fanxiety Scarf can head over to the Coors Light shop site to buy these hand-made scarves for $30. Quantities are very limited with 22 scarves available per day from July 18 to August 2 starting at 12pm CST, while supplies last. Plus, Coors Light has partnered with soccer star Carlos Vela, a former MLS MVP, to spread the word about this game-changing soccer scarf and connect with soccer fans during this exciting first-ever tournament.

Throughout the summer, Coors Light is furthering its commitment to soccer fans with thematic packaging, onsite activations, and athlete partnerships. Coors Light is also rolling out a new creative campaign that taps into soccer fanxiety and helps fans stay refreshed while they watch their favorite teams compete. The campaign was developed in partnership with creative agency Alma. Watch the new creative here.

Leagues Cup will feature a new, World Cup-style tournament format in which all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs will pause their respective league seasons and compete in the official Concacaf competition each summer. This is the first major soccer tournament to feature every club from the two top leagues. The inaugural Leagues Cup 2023 will run July 21 to August 19.

For more information on Leagues Cup, please visit LeaguesCup.com.

Tickets for all matches are available on LeaguesCup.com and are also available to fans via the hosting MLS club. MLS club season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information or visit LeaguesCup.com and follow @LeaguesCup on social.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Trademark, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning in 2023, Major League Soccer and LIGA MX will pause their seasons each summer and all 47 first division professional soccer clubs in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will compete in a World Cup-style tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers on to the Concacaf Champions Cup. Leagues Cup 2023 will kick off Friday, July 21 and will feature 77 games hosted at stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada, with the Final taking place on Saturday, August 19. Fans in over 100 countries* and regions will be able to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, and Google, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for select Leagues Cup matches in the United States and Canada.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Copa Angelina and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coors Light