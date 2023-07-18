Covenant Capital Selects Clearwater Analytics for Investment Data Management and Portfolio Analytics

Covenant Capital Arms Wealth Managers with Award-Winning, SaaS-Based Platform to Serve High-Net-Worth Clients

SINGAPORE and BOISE, Idaho, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Singapore-based independent wealth manager Covenant Capital has selected Clearwater Analytics to automate investment data management, conduct portfolio analytics and reporting, and enhance its services for high-net-worth clients with valuable growth opportunities. Covenant Capital caters to high-net-worth individuals and families across Asia.

Clearwater's state-of-the-art reporting platform will support Covenant Capital's reporting requirements, offering automation, reporting consistency and an overall improved digital end-user experience. By streamlining operational tasks and eliminating inefficiencies, Clearwater will facilitate accurate, scalable reporting, becoming an integral and reliable technology within Covenant Capital's operating model.

"We believe Clearwater offers the ideal combination of expertise and technological capabilities to support Covenant Capital," said Edwin Lee, CEO at Covenant Capital. "We will gain several significant advantages, including data consolidation that reduces manual data entry and operational risks. Access to interactive dashboards and a single view of investment portfolios will empower our team to analyze data comprehensively and derive valuable insights. With Clearwater's local support and commitment to our clients' needs, we'll be able to expand our business and provide our clients with accurate data on a timely basis."

"We're delighted to welcome Covenant Capital to our growing client family in Asia," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Prominent wealth managers around the world, including Covenant Capital, attribute their choice of Clearwater to our robust data infrastructure. When organizations choose us over other vendors, they gain access to the highest quality and industry-leading investment reporting platform that enables their relationship managers to drive returns for their clients. The holistic perspective we provide empowers them to increase revenue retention and seize growth opportunities."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics. com .

