Duoning Biotech Acquires PreFluid to Strengthen Fluid Management Solutions

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Duoning Biotech") has used Shanghai Duoning Yuexi Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ("Duoning Yuexi") to sign an agreement to acquire Changzhou PreFluid Technology Co., Ltd. ("PreFluid"), a professional manufacturer of peristaltic pumps, expanding its key product portfolio related to fluid transport and upgrading the fluid management solutions.

Founded in 2007, PreFluid is committed to providing comprehensive, professional and customizable peristaltic pump solutions. With a senior R&D team and a professional quality control team, the company develops high-quality standardized products while offering different fluid solutions to meet customers' needs. In terms of quality, PreFluid not only is benchmarked against international standards with certifications of CE, ETL, RoSH and ISO13485, but also sets up strict performance tests as well as an all-around quality assurance system to ensure quality management in the whole product life cycle. As to manufacturing, it owns a factory with an area of 10,000 square meters that combines the concept of lean production with "automatic + manual" assembly to achieve efficient delivery. At present, it has a complete range of peristaltic pump solutions for medical, analytical, biological and pharmaceutical applications worldwide, which improves efficiency of the entire fluid management process significantly.

Wang Meng, Chairman and CEO of Duoning Biotech, said, "Peristaltic pump is used throughout the bioprocess and serves as a powerful tool for precise fluid control, which highly matches with our one-stop system. Besides, PreFluid's rich experience in fluid transport can synergize with our single-use products portfolio to form a complete 'germfree' fluid delivery chain. This merger sees a combination of our strengths, which enables us to provide reliable and efficient fluid transport solutions for customers constantly."

Chu Jiangbo, Founder and GM of PreFluid, said, "We are grateful to Duoning Biotech for its recognition and appreciation. There is a broad prospect for peristaltic pump in the pharmaceutical industry due to its features like cleanness, high precision and low shearing stress. Joining Duoning is a turning point for us. We believe the one-stop platform will help us fully unleash our product potential in the life science field and gain support in R&D and marketing."

About Duoning Biotech

Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a leading one-stop shop dedicated to providing integrated bioprocess solutions from the development to the commercialization of biologics products in China. We operate two business lines, bioprocess solutions and laboratory products and relative services, and seek to help partners achieve efficient, stable, high-quality and cost-controllable drug development and manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit: www.duoningbio.com.

About PreFluid

"Pre" is derived from "precise" and "prepared", meaning precise fluid control, prepared technologies and sophisticated products, while "Fluid" indicates its direction of precise fluid transport development and manufacturing of relevant products. As a peristaltic pump professional, PreFluid focuses on providing comprehensive fluid solutions for medical, pharmaceutical, chemical and environmental fields around the world to achieve precise fluid transport.

