GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Second Quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.  At that time, a copy of the Company's Second Quarter - 2023 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.  In conjunction with the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc., you are invited to listen to a conference call broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12:00pm Eastern (11:00am Central).

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)
Second Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, July 27, 2023
12:00pm (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

To join the call, preregister using the link below. Once registered you will receive your dial-in number and PINs.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

