NextStep Arthropedix Launches The Preserve Retractorless, Assistantless, DAA

AKRON, Ohio , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextStep Arthropedix, a growing orthopedic implants and procedures company, today announced the launch of The Preserve by NextStep, the first retractorless, assistantless, anterior hip approach eliminating soft tissue and bone injury caused by retractors.

The Preserve by NextStep is a revolutionary new hip replacement procedure. It decreases the number of assistants required for a procedure, improves operational efficiency, and ultimately maximizes surgical reproducibility.

The Preserve:

Requires one less person in the operating room

Eliminates soft tissue disruption from retractors

Compatible with Athello table and competitors' direct anterior tables

Benefits of The Preserve include a decreased surgical footprint, less soft tissue and bony trauma, assistantless surgery, cost savings, and ASC-friendly in nature. Assistantless surgery means that The Preserve can be performed by a surgeon without an assistant. This offers the potential for decreased risk of infection, is a solution to widespread staffing issues, and allows for safe transition to an ASC setting.

The Preserve is performed using the NextStep "Helpi," a custom instrument created especially for the femur-first Preserve Technique. The Helpi has a rounded end which custom fits into the NextStep female broach, eliminating bone injuries. It has a blunt tip that reduces soft tissue injuries and is easily maneuverable enabling maximum exposure.

The Preserve technique was pioneered by Timothy Henderson, MD. Dr. Henderson explained its benefits, "My patients routinely can perform straight leg raises in the recovery room and walk out of the operating room without difficulty. The direct anterior retractorless technique which we've named The Preserve is a technique that allows us to perform direct anterior replacements without handheld retractors within the wound."

Dr. Henderson continued, "I recommend this process because it is extremely minimally invasive. By removing the retractors from the hip, you decrease soft tissue disruption or chance of injury to bone. All of those things add together for less pain post-operatively."

Randy Theken, Founder of NextStep Arthropedix, expressed his excitement over the procedure. "We are very excited to launch The Preserve. I'm proud of our team for coming together to develop a procedure that makes the lives of our surgeons easier and offers their patients a potentially quicker and less painful recovery."

About NextStep Arthropedix

NextStep Arthropedix is a division of the Akron, Ohio-based company, Theken. Its team is focused on the design and development of joint implants and procedures. The NextStep Arthropedix team combines successful industry experience with fresh ideas and new technologies to create a lasting impact on the lives of its surgeons and their patients. The company incorporates 3D-printing technology in its design and manufacturing processes and has formed several new divisions focused on medical ceramics, antimicrobials, and microelectronics.

In 2017, NextStep launched its flagship iNSitu™ Hip Systems and since has added several product lines: iNSitu™ Blade Hip System, iNSitu™ Cemented Stem, iNSitu™ Bipolar Hip System, iNSitu™ Multi-Hole 3D printed cup. In 2023, NextStep will launch two new products, a new collared hip stem system and kinematic knee system.

Learn more at https://www.nextsteparthropedix.com/ .

