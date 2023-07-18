ThisWay Global Appoints Mike Pauletich as Chief Partnerships and Growth Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ThisWay Global, the leader in unbiased talent sourcing and matching technology, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Mike Pauletich as its Chief Partnerships and Growth Officer. Mike brings 29 years of experience in the HR technology industry. In his new role, he will steer the growth and partnerships for one of the fastest-growing SaaS technology companies in Austin, Texas, accelerating the growth trajectory even more for ThisWay Global. He will spearhead expanding resellers, referral programs, channel sales, and technology partnerships.

With an extensive background in building and managing strategic partner ecosystems, Mike's leadership has been instrumental in the success of dozens of HR technology companies: startups and long established corporations. Among his many accomplishments before joining ThisWay, Mike most recently served as the VP of HR Technology Partnerships at Jobcase, the world's largest online community dedicated to empowering and advocating for workers around the globe. Previously, Mike's expertise led him to executive roles in prominent industry firms such as Mya Systems, Entelo, eQuest, Jibe, and Recruitology.

"We're thrilled to have Mike join our team to spearhead this important and strategic role," said Angela Hood, founder and CEO of ThisWay Global. "His proven track record and vast expertise in the HR tech landscape will be instrumental as we deliver innovative, compliant business automation for companies that prioritize ROI and fair recruitment."

In the early stages of his career, Mike co-founded a rapidly expanding recruitment marketing agency and BioView, one of the world's first job boards. These ventures were eventually acquired by TMP Worldwide (now Radancy) and Monster Worldwide. Post-acquisition, he managed TMP Worldwide's West Region and Canada and was the General Manager of FlipDog, a job site services company.

A visionary leader, Mike believes in harnessing the power of technology to revolutionize the HR landscape and create meaningful opportunities for professionals. His commitment to innovation and adaptability is demonstrated in his decades-long involvement as an advisor to various HR technology companies and his successful consulting practice serving the recruiting and recruiting technology industry.

When not pushing the boundaries of AI in the HR sector, Mike cherishes spending quality time with his family. His unique blend of expertise, enthusiasm, and a values-driven approach has cemented his reputation as a respected leader in the HR technology realm.

