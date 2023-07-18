Tom's Watch Bar Announces Women's World Cup Watch Parties Featuring Appearances by Women's Soccer Legends

Tom's Watch Bar is becoming America's headquarters for soccer, kicking off live coverage of Women's World Cup, starting with team Canada on July 20thand team USA on July 21st.

DENVER, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Watch Bar is thrilled to announce an extraordinary lineup of watch parties for the upcoming Women's World Cup Soccer matches featuring special appearances by women soccer legends, as part of Tom's Watch Bar's Legends of the Game™ program. As the ultimate destination for all sports enthusiasts, Tom's Watch Bar will provide soccer fans an unparalleled Women's World Cup viewing experience across all its locations, from opening matches to finals.

The Women's World Cup watch parties at Tom's Watch Bar will offer fans an immersive viewing experience with state-of-the-art screens, exceptional sound, and a vibrant atmosphere that captures the energy of the tournament. Capped with Legends of Women's Soccer athlete appearances, fans can also participate in exciting giveaways, including exclusive signed US Women's National Team merchandise.

Current dates and appearances include:

July 20 – Lauren Sesselmann – Tom's Watch Bar, Los Angeles, CA

July 20 – Dayne St. Clair – Tom's Watch Bar, Minneapolis, MN (next to Target Center)

July 21 – Jen Munoz – Tom's Watch Bar, Denver, CO (next to Coors Field)

July 21 – Lauren Sesselmann – Tom's Watch Bar, Las Vegas, NV (located at NYNY Casino )

July 26 – Merritt Mathias – Tom's Watch Bar, Los Angeles, CA (next to Crypto .com Arena)

July 26 – Kalyn Kyle – Tom's Watch Bar, Minneapolis, MN (next to Target Center)

July 26 – Tara Keown – Tom's Watch Bar, Oxon Hill, MD (located at National Harbor)

More dates and locations will be added as the tournament progresses.

"We're excited to bring the Women's World Cup to life at Tom's Watch Bar," said Tom Ryan, Co-Founder of Tom's Watch Bar. "Our watch parties will be one-of-a-kind experiences, combining the thrill of live matches and the ability to meet women's soccer Legends of the Game. We are dedicated to creating an atmosphere where fans can come together, celebrate the game, and feel inspired by these trailblazers who have shaped women's soccer."

The Denver-based Watch-based entertainment concept continues to push boundaries and innovate, providing unrivaled sports entertainment to its guests. For more information on Tom's Watch Bar and the upcoming Women's World Cup event calendar, visit www.tomswatchbar.com .

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch NFL Football, NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, MLS Soccer, Championship and Bowl Games, Men and Women's World Cup Soccer, UFC Fights and Boxing, European Soccer including EPL English Premier League and Liga and even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game. It's the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported, microbrew and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein, making Tom's Watch Bar the best sports bar for beer lovers. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu.

Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan including serving some of the best chicken wings in the business.

In addition to great viewing, sound, drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar are like no other. Tom's offers games, contests, and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party. Including virtual soccer simulator where Tom's Watch Bar's guests can put their soccer skills to the test. For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com .

