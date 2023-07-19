DCS joins Odyssey to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate (AFLCMC/HB)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a subcontract by Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Ltd. to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate (AFLCMC/HB) from multiple CONUS and OCONUS locations.

Under this subcontract, DCS will provide a broad range of Advisory and Assistance Services (A&AS) to support the collective Air Force Material Command (AFMC) mission to manage and execute the modernization, development, testing, production, fielding, and sustainment of the AFLCMC/HB Portfolio, which includes over 130 programs for the United States Air Force (USAF) and Foreign Partners. Support will include continuous development activities, upgrades, and modernization efforts in all phases of the life cycle including engineering change proposals, technology refreshes, and obsolescence upgrades.

"DCS is proud to be part of the Odyssey team selected to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Digital Directorate," commented Jim Benbow, CEO. "We look forward to assisting the Engineering, Professional, and Administrative Support Services (EPASS) team and advancing the mission of the AFLCMC/HB."

