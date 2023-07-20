Measured Analytics and Insurance Welcomes Jay Chitnis as Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Expanding Cybersecurity Expertise

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, a leading provider of cyber insurance and technology risk solutions that make businesses more secure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Chitnis as Senior Vice President of Partnerships. With his extensive experience in business development, partner ecosystems, and alliances, Chitnis will spearhead the company's strategic growth in new cyber software partnerships for Measured.

Chitnis brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record driving revenue growth and forging successful partnerships across various software products and solutions.

His expertise in developing deep partnerships and differentiated solutions across data, cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, storage, and go-to-market programs with independent software vendors (ISVs), cloud, channel, and global systems integrators will help drive growth for Measured.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jay Chitnis to Measured as our new SVP of Partnerships," said Jack Vines III, CEO of Measured. "Jay's extensive experience in cybersecurity and in partnerships will be instrumental in strengthening our position as a data-driven leader in cyber insurance. His experience in building and nurturing partner relationships, combined with his deep understanding of the evolving cyber risk landscape, will be invaluable as we expand our reach and provide innovative solutions to our clients."

In his new role, Chitnis will be responsible for developing an extensive partner ecosystem addressing the entire cyber risk lifecycle. He will execute comprehensive partnership strategies with cybersecurity software providers, driving collaborative initiatives, and fostering strategic alliances to enhance Measured's cyber insurance offerings. His expertise in scaling with partners and his proficiency in defining and executing profitable go-to-market (GTM) strategies are well aligned with Measured's growth objectives.

"I am delighted to join Measured to lead partnerships," said Jay Chitnis. "Measured has built a solid reputation for providing comprehensive cyber insurance solutions, and I am excited to contribute to the company's growth in the space. By forging strong partnerships and leveraging our collective strengths, we will empower organizations to navigate the complex cyber landscape and protect their digital assets effectively."

Measured is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge AI-driven insurance products tailored to the evolving threat protection needs of small and midsize businesses ("SMBs") in the United States. With Chitnis at the helm of partnerships, Measured can bolster its position as a trusted industry leader and create new approaches to expansion.

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

Measured Analytics and Insurance is a U.S.-based cybersecurity insurance provider that utilizes proprietary, AI-rich data analytics and national security grade threat intelligence to deliver smarter cyber insurance products. The combination of flexible cyber underwriting solutions, data-driven insights and strategic partnerships with leading cyber security companies makes Measured the cyber risk solutions provider of choice.

For more information, please visit: www.measuredinsurance.com

