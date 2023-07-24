Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2023 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million , or $0.61 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders, (1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses, (2) of $116.9 million , or $0.64 per diluted common share.

Generated net organic loan growth of $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2023, or 16.3% annualized. On a year-to-date basis, loans have grown $2.2 billion , or 14.7% annualized.

Reflected a decline in total deposits of $704.8 million during the quarter. On a year-to-date basis, total deposits have declined $254.9 million , or 1.3% annualized.

Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 84.1% at June 30, 2023 .

Reported total revenue of $465.8 million , down 2.9% compared to the prior quarter (excluding securities gains and losses) as net interest revenue was negatively impacted by higher funding costs, partially offset by meaningful growth in several noninterest revenue sources spotlighted by record quarterly insurance commission revenue of $45.6 million .

Decreased adjusted noninterest expenses (1) to $297.0 million , down $8 million , or 2.6% from the prior quarter as we continue to refine our operating leverage.

Announced the closure or consolidation of 35 branches and other strategic initiatives including early retirements and other personnel efficiencies to occur primarily during the third quarter of 2023. These initiatives are now projected to collectively reduce noninterest expense by approximately $35 - $40 million annually, an increase from our previous estimate of $15 - $20 million .

"Our second quarter results reflect several key successes, particularly from a business development standpoint," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "While higher than anticipated deposit costs negatively impacted our net interest margin, we had another very solid quarter from a loan growth perspective and our bankers continue to successfully protect our core deposit relationships. From a liquidity and capital perspective, our balance sheet remains in a strong position. We also reported meaningful revenue growth in several of our noninterest revenue businesses, highlighted by record quarterly revenue from our insurance team. Finally, we remain encouraged with our credit quality. Net charge-offs for the quarter remain at low levels, and our total non-performing asset levels declined."

Earnings Summary

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $111.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared with $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) was $116.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $124.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) of $168.8 million, or 1.38% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022 and $174.6 million, or 1.46% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023.

The declines in adjusted earnings(1) and PPNR(1) metrics for the second quarter of 2023 were driven by a decline in net interest revenue and an increase in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by growth in several noninterest revenue categories and improvement in operating expenses.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $333.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $354.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 3.03% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.29% for the first quarter of 2023.

The decline in net interest revenue in the second quarter of 2023 of $20.7 million, or 5.9%, compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by net interest margin pressure resulting from an increase in funding costs, including the impact of mix shift out of noninterest bearing into interest bearing deposits. The decline also included $4.8 million in lower accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases. Accretion revenue was $5.2 million and $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively, adding approximately 4 basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 and 9 basis points for the first quarter of 2023.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.18% for the second quarter of 2023, up 31 basis points from 5.87% for the first quarter of 2023, while yield on total interest earning assets was 5.21% for the second quarter of 2023, up 33 basis points from 4.88% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in earning asset yields continues to be driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a change in mix as cash flows from lower yielding securities are deployed primarily into higher yielding loans. Approximately 20% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.

The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.87% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 1.28% for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting continued competitive pressure on rates as well as a continued mix shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing products during the second quarter of 2023. Our total deposit beta is 33% cycle-to-date. Total interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 2.92% from 2.23% during the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $1.3 billion during the second quarter of 2023, or 16.3% annualized, to $32.6 billion. Consistent with prior quarters, the loan growth continues to be diverse from both a loan category and geographic standpoint, including approximately $556.6 million in Commercial and Industrial, $268.4 million in Commercial Real Estate and $453.6 million in Residential Mortgage due to increased seasonal mortgage loan production. Total investment securities of $10.3 billion at June 30, 2023 decreased $623.3 million during the second quarter as routine portfolio cash flows continue to be redeployed into loan growth.

Total deposits decreased $704.8 million to $38.7 billion as of June 30, 2023 with the decline primarily in corporate account activity. Our community bank deposits reflected net deposit outflows of $129.6 million in the second quarter, however on a year-to-date basis, they increased $346.7 million, demonstrating the strength of our community franchise deposit base. Total brokered deposits were $1.8 billion at June 30, 2023, down slightly from $1.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The June 30, 2023 loan to deposit ratio was 84.1% and securities to total assets was 21.0%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 26.4% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2023, declining from 29.2% at March 31, 2023, as we saw further migration from noninterest bearing products into interest bearing products. The Company's deposit base continues to be very granular, with average transaction account balances of approximately $22,000 for consumer accounts and $132,000 for commercial accounts at June 30, 2023. Additionally, approximately 98% of the Company's deposit accounts have balances less than $250,000, and approximately 75% of our deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized at quarter-end.

Short-term borrowings declined $2.2 billion during the quarter to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2023 while cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $3.4 billion to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023. These balances returned to more normalized levels after excess on-balance sheet liquidity was proactively added late in the first quarter of 2023 in response to industry-wide disruption.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets were 0.34% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.27% at June 30, 2022 and 0.33% at March 31, 2023. Total non-performing loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.50% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.41% at June 30, 2022 and 0.53% at March 31, 2023. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets declined meaningfully during the second quarter to $2.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to the June 30, 2022 balance of $14.4 million and the March 31, 2023 balance of $5.3 million.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $12.7 million, or 0.16% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by the charge down of one C&I credit that was previously identified as impaired. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $15.0 million, compared with $1.0 million for second quarter of 2022 and $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2023 provision expense included a $25.0 million provision charge for funded loans and a $10.0 million provision reversal for unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $466.0 million at June 30, 2023 represented 1.43% as a percent of total loans and leases, stable compared to the March 31, 2023 coverage of 1.45%.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $132.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $125.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2023 noninterest revenue included a $51.3 million non-routine loss on the sale of securities. Excluding the securities loss, noninterest revenue increased $6.9 million from the first quarter of 2023 revenue driven by increases in insurance commission, card, and mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower other noninterest revenue.

Insurance commission revenue continues to be strong at $45.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year quarterly revenue was up $5.6 million or 14.0% reflecting continued strong performance. The linked quarter increase of $6.0 million or 15.1% was primarily in property and casualty commissions and was driven by successful client acquisition efforts as well as continued upward pressure on policy rates.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2022 included vendor incentive revenue that was elevated compared to other periods. Deposit service charge revenue was $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decline compared to the second quarter of 2022 includes increases in earnings credit rate due to the increasing rate environment. Other noninterest revenue was $26.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decline compared to the first quarter of 2023 is related primarily to a decline in revenue on SBA loan sales, while the increase from the second quarter of 2022 was in multiple areas including partnership income, credit fees, FX income and other revenue streams.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was a positive $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with a positive $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a negative $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 with the variances due to continued changes in the interest rate environment. Mortgage origination volume for the second quarter of 2023 was $848.9 million, compared with $913.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $454.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the same quarter in 2022, mortgage origination volume was down 7.0%, and was up 86.9% compared to the prior quarter reflecting seasonality.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $303.9 million, compared with $285.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $319.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2023 was $297.0 million, compared with $271.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $305.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the second quarter of 2023 excludes $1.8 million in total merger related expenses, $6.2 million in branch closure and other restructuring charges, and a $1.1 million debt extinguishment gain. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 63.6% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2023, as the decline in the second quarter's revenue offset the impact of lower expenses.

The $8.0 million, or 2.6%, decline in adjusted noninterest expense(1) compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by a decline in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as data processing and software expense, partially offset by an increase in amortization of intangibles. Salaries and benefits expense declined $4.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 due to a number of factors including lower payroll tax expense and retirement plan expense. Data processing and software expense declined $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2023 related to cost savings associated with vendor service terminations and vendor contracts.

The Company continues to identify strategic opportunities to improve operating efficiency, including branch optimization. In April 2023, the Company announced 35 additional branch locations that will be closed or consolidated early in the third quarter of 2023. These branch closures and consolidations are in addition to the 17 executed in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company also continues to execute on other initiatives designed to improve efficiency, including personnel-related initiatives. These branch optimization and other efficiency initiatives are now collectively expected to result in annual cost savings of $35 - 40 million, an increase from our previous estimate of $15 - $20 million. One-time costs associated with the initiatives included $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and are expected to include $10 - $12 million over the remainder of 2023 with the majority in the third quarter.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $4.5 billion at June 30, 2023 compared with $4.4 billion at June 30, 2022 and $4.5 billion at March 31, 2023. Estimated regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2023 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.1%, Tier 1 capital of 10.5%, Total risk-based capital of 12.7%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.5%. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock pursuant to its 10 million share repurchase authorization for 2023. Outstanding common shares were 182.6 million as of June 30, 2023.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "While deposit competition and pricing are impacting financial performance across the industry, we are proud of our second quarter accomplishments and we remain optimistic on our business opportunities as we look forward. We have continued to grow loans in a steady and prudent manner, protect core deposit relationships and maintain stable credit quality. Additionally, we continue to execute on strategic initiatives designed to improve our operating efficiency. As we move into the second half of 2023, these key strategies will continue to be our focus."

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.

(2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.

Table 1 Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Earnings Summary:















Interest revenue $ 573,419 $ 526,132 $ 473,548 $ 405,559 $ 349,555

$ 1,099,551 $ 681,485 Interest expense 239,868 171,862 114,188 50,205 24,789

411,730 44,897 Net interest revenue 333,551 354,270 359,360 355,354 324,766

687,821 636,588 Provision for credit losses 15,000 10,000 6,000 — 1,000

25,000 1,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 318,551 344,270 353,360 355,354 323,766

662,821 635,588 Noninterest revenue 132,290 74,071 114,873 124,491 125,234

206,361 253,669 Noninterest expense 303,878 319,279 340,671 319,734 285,888

623,157 577,555 Income before income taxes 146,963 99,062 127,562 160,111 163,112

246,025 311,702 Income tax expense 32,935 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154

55,368 69,797 Net income 114,028 76,629 97,934 123,398 126,958

190,657 241,905 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

4,744 4,744 Net income available to common shareholders $ 111,656 $ 74,257 $ 95,562 $ 121,026 $ 124,586

$ 185,913 $ 237,161

















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708

$ 48,838,660 $ 47,747,708 Total earning assets 44,012,570 46,808,612 43,722,544 42,832,355 43,093,974

44,012,570 43,093,974 Available-for-sale securities 10,254,580 10,877,879 11,944,096 12,441,894 13,450,621

10,254,580 13,450,621 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,556,708 31,282,594 30,349,277 29,296,450 28,360,485

32,556,708 28,360,485 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 466,013 453,727 440,347 433,363 440,112

466,013 440,112 Net book value of acquired loans 7,357,174 7,942,980 8,754,526 8,841,588 9,721,672

7,357,174 9,721,672 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 37,000 41,748 58,162 58,887 65,350

37,000 65,350 Total deposits 38,701,669 39,406,454 38,956,614 39,003,946 40,189,083

38,701,669 40,189,083 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 39,492,427 40,177,789 39,665,350 39,682,280 40,838,260

39,492,427 40,838,260 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,226 5,700,228 3,300,231 2,495,000 1,200,000

3,500,226 1,200,000 Subordinated and long-term debt 449,733 462,144 462,554 463,291 465,073

449,733 465,073 Total shareholders' equity 4,485,850 4,490,417 4,311,374 4,166,925 4,437,925

4,485,850 4,437,925 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 5,648,925 5,572,303 5,533,912 5,464,737 5,374,270

5,648,925 5,374,270 Common shareholders' equity 4,318,857 4,323,424 4,144,381 3,999,932 4,270,932

4,318,857 4,270,932 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,481,932 $ 5,405,310 $ 5,366,919 $ 5,297,744 $ 5,207,277

$ 5,481,932 $ 5,207,277

















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829

$ 48,860,807 $ 47,370,639 Total earning assets 44,231,755 43,819,715 42,976,050 43,079,481 42,688,497

44,026,874 43,099,548 Available-for-sale securities 10,655,791 11,354,457 12,156,803 13,252,828 13,941,127

11,003,194 14,502,705 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 31,901,096 30,891,640 29,812,924 28,872,156 27,848,097

31,399,156 27,479,463 Total deposits 38,934,793 38,904,048 38,372,354 39,600,886 39,396,028

38,919,505 39,977,335 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 39,708,963 39,632,023 39,033,328 40,256,109 40,062,095

39,670,703 40,657,308 Other short-term borrowings 3,541,985 3,326,196 3,251,947 1,608,587 1,294,946

3,434,688 716,464 Subordinated and long-term debt 455,617 462,385 462,927 464,843 465,447

458,982 466,141 Total shareholders' equity 4,539,353 4,396,461 4,215,585 4,506,655 4,523,189

4,468,302 4,791,221 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,372,360 $ 4,229,468 $ 4,048,592 $ 4,339,662 $ 4,356,196

$ 4,301,309 $ 4,624,228

















Nonperforming Assets:















Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 157,243 $ 160,615 $ 98,745 $ 89,931 $ 89,368

$ 157,243 $ 89,368 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 4,412 5,164 2,068 11,984 19,682

4,412 19,682 Accruing TDR (2) — — 8,598 16,200 7,385

— 7,385 Non-performing loans and leases (NPL) 161,655 165,779 109,411 118,115 116,435

161,655 116,435 Other real estate owned and other assets 2,857 5,327 6,725 8,376 14,399

2,857 14,399 Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 164,512 $ 171,106 $ 116,136 $ 126,491 $ 130,834

$ 164,512 $ 130,834





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24. (2) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.

Table 2 Selected Financial Ratios



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Financial Ratios and Other Data:















Return on average assets (2) 0.93 % 0.64 % 0.81 % 1.03 % 1.08 %

0.79 % 1.03 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2) 0.97 1.06 1.21 1.22 1.16

1.02 1.11 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 10.24 7.12 9.36 11.06 11.47

8.72 10.34 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2) 10.72 11.93 14.00 13.13 12.36

11.31 11.15 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 16.05 11.40 15.42 17.40 18.11

13.80 15.81 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 16.80 19.10 23.04 20.66 19.50

17.91 17.05 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 1.32 0.91 1.11 1.33 1.40

1.12 1.33 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 1.38 1.46 1.62 1.58 1.51

1.42 1.43 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.03 3.29 3.33 3.28 3.06

3.16 2.99 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.29 2.65 2.84 3.05 2.94

2.46 2.87 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 65.08 74.36 71.67 66.49 63.38

69.53 64.72 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 63.62 63.46 58.69 60.33 60.46

63.54 61.98 Loan/deposit ratio 84.12 % 79.38 % 77.91 % 75.11 % 70.57 %

84.12 % 70.57 % Full time equivalent employees 6,479 6,567 6,572 6,629 6,659

6,479 6,659

















Credit Quality Ratios:















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) 0.16 % 0.02 % (0.07) % 0.09 % (0.02) %

0.09 % (0.01) % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.19 0.13 0.08 — 0.01

0.16 0.01 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.43 1.45 1.45 1.48 1.55

1.43 1.55 ACL to NPL 288.28 273.69 402.47 366.90 377.99

288.28 377.99 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.50 0.53 0.36 0.40 0.41

0.50 0.41 NPA to total assets 0.34 0.33 0.24 0.27 0.27

0.34 0.27

















Equity Ratios:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets 9.19 % 8.69 % 8.86 % 8.74 % 9.29 %

9.19 % 9.29 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 8.84 8.36 8.52 8.39 8.94

8.84 8.94 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 5.80 5.46 5.42 5.24 5.82

5.80 5.82 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding

AOCI (1) 8.06 7.46 7.82 7.84 7.70

8.06 7.70

















Capital Adequacy (3):















Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.2 % 10.3 % 10.3 %

10.1 10.3 % Tier 1 capital 10.5 10.6 10.7 10.7 10.8

10.5 10.8 Total capital 12.7 12.8 12.8 12.8 13.0

12.7 13.0 Tier 1 leverage capital 8.5 8.4 8.4 8.4 8.4

8.5 8.4





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

Table 3 Selected Financial Information



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Common Share Data:















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 0.68

$ 1.01 $ 1.28 Adjusted earnings per share (1) 0.64 0.68 0.78 0.78 0.73

1.31 1.38 Cash dividends per share 0.235 0.235 0.22 0.22 0.22

0.470 0.44 Book value per share 23.65 23.67 22.72 21.92 23.41

23.65 23.41 Tangible book value per share (1) 15.01 14.99 13.99 13.25 14.73

15.01 14.73 Market value per share (last) 19.88 20.76 24.66 25.41 23.48

19.88 23.48 Market value per share (high) 21.73 28.18 29.41 28.54 29.75

28.18 34.24 Market value per share (low) 16.95 19.24 22.43 22.04 22.82

16.95 22.82 Market value per share (avg) 19.73 24.88 26.84 25.68 25.74

22.32 28.47 Dividend payout ratio 38.52 % 58.75 % 42.31 % 33.33 % 32.44 %

46.53 % 34.38 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1) 36.72 % 34.56 % 28.21 % 28.21 % 30.14 %

35.88 % 31.88 % Total shares outstanding 182,626,229 182,684,578 182,437,265 182,438,780 182,461,786

182,626,229 182,461,786 Average shares outstanding - diluted 183,631,570 183,908,798 183,762,008 183,313,831 183,711,402

183,770,759 185,476,720

















Yield/Rate:















(Taxable equivalent basis)















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 6.24 % 6.00 % 5.54 % 4.82 % 4.29 %

6.13 % 4.25 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases

excluding net accretion on acquired loans and

leases 6.18 5.87 5.41 4.70 4.12

6.03 4.04 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 2.09 1.80 1.54 1.44 1.37

1.94 1.31 Tax-exempt 3.21 3.21 3.28 3.05 2.95

3.21 2.75 Other investments 5.05 4.64 3.69 2.32 1.03

4.85 0.55 Total interest earning assets and revenue 5.21 4.88 4.38 3.74 3.29

5.05 3.20 Deposits 1.87 1.28 0.76 0.35 0.17

1.57 0.16 Interest bearing demand and money market 2.49 2.03 1.34 0.60 0.26

2.26 0.23 Savings 0.51 0.36 0.31 0.17 0.06

0.43 0.06 Time 3.69 2.24 1.17 0.56 0.47

3.15 0.49 Total interest bearing deposits 2.58 1.86 1.17 0.53 0.26

2.23 0.24 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under

agreement to repurchase and other 3.97 3.73 3.04 1.65 0.43

3.85 0.27 Short-term FHLB borrowings 5.24 4.66 3.84 2.05 0.98

4.91 0.97 Short-term BTFP borrowings 5.15 — — — —

5.15 — Total interest bearing deposits and short-term

borrowings 2.90 2.20 1.50 0.64 0.29

2.56 0.26 Long-term debt 4.23 4.27 4.15 4.16 4.14

4.25 4.16 Total interest bearing liabilities 2.92 2.23 1.54 0.70 0.36

2.59 0.32 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning

assets 74.57 % 71.24 % 68.42 % 66.19 % 65.25 %

72.92 % 64.86 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment

(in thousands) $ 1,063 $ 1,051 $ 1,071 $ 1,052 $ 1,063

$ 2,114 $ 2,090





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.

Table 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



As of (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 722,625 $ 660,431 $ 756,906 $ 693,999 $ 770,293 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal

funds sold 1,008,048 4,452,029 1,241,246 895,630 1,069,410 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 10,254,580 10,877,879 11,944,096 12,441,894 13,450,621 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,556,708 31,282,594 30,349,277 29,296,450 28,360,485 Allowance for credit losses 466,013 453,727 440,347 433,363 440,112 Net loans and leases 32,090,695 30,828,867 29,908,930 28,863,087 27,920,373 Loans held for sale, at fair value 193,234 196,110 187,925 198,381 213,458 Premises and equipment, net 830,184 826,439 817,430 802,382 782,728 Goodwill 1,459,302 1,459,302 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209 Other intangible assets, net 119,098 125,724 132,764 132,953 138,370 Bank-owned life insurance 634,985 631,174 630,046 624,696 601,601 Other assets 1,525,909 1,635,141 1,575,276 1,597,127 1,356,645 Total Assets $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 10,223,508 $ 11,517,037 $ 12,731,065 $ 13,839,649 $ 14,012,529 Interest bearing 18,088,711 18,146,678 19,040,131 18,033,648 19,032,983 Savings 2,983,709 3,226,685 3,473,746 3,676,340 3,735,925 Time deposits 7,405,741 6,516,054 3,711,672 3,454,309 3,407,646 Total deposits 38,701,669 39,406,454 38,956,614 39,003,946 40,189,083 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 790,758 771,335 708,736 678,334 649,177 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,226 5,700,228 3,300,231 2,495,000 1,200,000 Subordinated and long-term debt 449,733 462,144 462,554 463,291 465,073 Other liabilities 910,424 862,518 913,905 892,164 806,450 Total Liabilities 44,352,810 47,202,679 44,342,040 43,532,735 43,309,783 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,566 456,711 456,093 456,097 456,154 Capital surplus 2,724,021 2,715,981 2,709,391 2,695,646 2,686,031 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) Retained earnings 2,301,345 2,232,618 2,201,435 2,146,001 2,065,092 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,485,850 4,490,417 4,311,374 4,166,925 4,437,925 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708

Table 5 Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 610,948 $ 695,263 $ 617,634 $ 654,589 $ 640,672 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal

funds sold 1,607,830 1,526,755 943,806 851,185 751,972 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 10,655,791 11,354,457 12,156,803 13,252,828 13,941,127 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 31,901,096 30,891,640 29,812,924 28,872,156 27,848,097 Allowance for credit losses 457,027 442,486 434,785 441,042 438,752 Net loans and leases 31,444,069 30,449,154 29,378,139 28,431,114 27,409,345 Loans held for sale, at fair value 67,038 46,863 62,517 103,312 147,301 Premises and equipment, net 829,938 824,190 802,771 809,799 784,247 Goodwill 1,459,302 1,459,127 1,457,120 1,444,331 1,407,452 Other intangible assets, net 123,313 128,957 132,091 136,149 188,897 Bank-owned life insurance 632,489 630,601 625,938 613,973 599,912 Other assets 1,636,403 1,536,834 1,613,675 1,298,277 1,193,904 Total Assets $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 10,725,108 $ 12,203,079 $ 13,344,152 $ 13,816,796 $ 13,970,163 Interest bearing 17,997,618 19,009,345 17,866,198 18,675,214 18,238,571 Savings 3,088,174 3,363,236 3,555,911 3,720,218 3,723,193 Time deposits 7,123,893 4,328,388 3,606,093 3,388,658 3,464,101 Total deposits 38,934,793 38,904,048 38,372,354 39,600,886 39,396,028 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 774,170 727,975 660,974 655,223 666,067 Other short-term borrowings 3,541,985 3,326,196 3,251,947 1,608,587 1,294,946 Subordinated and long-term debt 455,617 462,385 462,927 464,843 465,447 Other liabilities 821,203 835,136 826,707 759,363 719,152 Total Liabilities 44,527,768 44,255,740 43,574,909 43,088,902 42,541,640 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,755 456,354 456,095 456,130 457,713 Capital surplus 2,717,866 2,710,501 2,701,121 2,689,340 2,694,546 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,087,389) (1,174,723) (1,302,388) (922,673) (821,034) Retained earnings 2,285,128 2,237,336 2,193,764 2,116,865 2,024,971 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,539,353 4,396,461 4,215,585 4,506,655 4,523,189 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829

Table 6 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 INTEREST REVENUE:















Loans and leases $ 496,262 $ 457,084 $ 414,623 $ 349,093 $ 296,680

$ 953,346 $ 578,946 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 53,531 48,515 45,807 46,701 46,254

102,046 91,409 Tax-exempt 2,427 2,477 2,547 2,548 2,571

4,904 4,985 Loans held for sale 961 603 1,788 2,241 2,118

1,564 3,525 Short-term investments 20,238 17,453 8,783 4,976 1,932

37,691 2,620 Total interest revenue 573,419 526,132 473,548 405,559 349,555

1,099,551 681,485 INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts 111,938 95,344 60,253 28,175 11,717

207,282 21,459 Savings 3,915 3,014 2,769 1,597 590

6,929 1,158 Time deposits 65,517 23,950 10,651 4,797 4,041

89,467 8,805 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to

repurchase 7,656 7,667 8,365 3,944 906

15,323 1,122 Short-term debt 46,036 37,015 27,302 6,821 2,734

83,051 2,741 Subordinated and long-term debt 4,806 4,872 4,848 4,871 4,801

9,678 9,612 Total interest expense 239,868 171,862 114,188 50,205 24,789

411,730 44,897 Net interest revenue 333,551 354,270 359,360 355,354 324,766

687,821 636,588 Provision for credit losses 15,000 10,000 6,000 — 1,000

25,000 1,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 318,551 344,270 353,360 355,354 323,766

662,821 635,588

















NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking 8,356 6,076 2,571 9,080 11,446

14,432 33,209 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,617 11,851 15,750 14,497 16,593

24,469 27,914 Deposit service charges 17,208 16,482 16,863 19,134 18,291

33,690 37,480 Security gains (losses), net 69 (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446

(51,192) 349 Insurance commissions 45,603 39,606 34,679 39,876 39,994

85,210 75,721 Wealth management 21,741 21,532 19,199 19,335 20,213

43,272 41,950 Other noninterest income 26,696 29,785 26,406 22,708 17,251

56,480 37,046 Total noninterest revenue 132,290 74,071 114,873 124,491 125,234

206,361 253,669

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits 190,854 195,702 183,918 191,193 182,094

386,557 369,913 Occupancy and equipment 29,590 29,113 30,539 30,610 30,129

58,703 58,399 Data processing and software 28,073 31,869 29,289 28,079 29,081

59,942 56,564 Merger expense 137 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274

5,212 11,248 Amortization of intangibles 6,626 5,005 5,251 5,417 3,042

11,631 9,822 Deposit insurance assessments 7,705 8,361 5,931 4,499 4,945

16,066 8,281 Pension settlement expense — — 6,127 2,896 —

— — Other noninterest expense 40,893 44,154 59,340 37,350 29,323

85,046 63,328 Total noninterest expense 303,878 319,279 340,671 319,734 285,888

623,157 577,555 Income before income taxes 146,963 99,062 127,562 160,111 163,112

246,025 311,702 Income tax expense 32,935 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154

55,368 69,797 Net income 114,028 76,629 97,934 123,398 126,958

190,657 241,905 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

4,744 4,744 Net income available to common shareholders $ 111,656 $ 74,257 $ 95,562 $ 121,026 $ 124,586

$ 185,913 $ 237,161 Net income per common share: Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 0.68

$ 1.01 $ 1.28

Table 7 Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 9,636,481 $ 9,159,387 $ 8,985,547 $ 8,803,381 $ 8,526,481 Owner occupied 4,358,000 4,278,468 4,068,659 3,943,442 3,851,336 Total commercial and industrial 13,994,481 13,437,855 13,054,206 12,746,823 12,377,817 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,744,114 3,703,137 3,547,986 3,244,425 2,982,119 Income producing 5,596,134 5,368,676 5,150,680 5,098,470 5,054,232 Total commercial real estate 9,340,248 9,071,813 8,698,666 8,342,895 8,036,351 Consumer









Residential mortgages 8,989,614 8,536,032 8,319,242 7,924,378 7,662,621 Other consumer 232,365 236,894 277,163 282,354 283,696 Total consumer 9,221,979 8,772,926 8,596,405 8,206,732 7,946,317 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,556,708 $ 31,282,594 $ 30,349,277 $ 29,296,450 $ 28,360,485











NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-performing Loans and Leases









Nonaccrual Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 72,592 $ 65,783 $ 23,907 $ 23,916 $ 34,233 Owner occupied 7,541 9,089 7,944 8,327 9,567 Total commercial and industrial 80,133 74,872 31,851 32,243 43,800 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 4,496 1,850 2,974 1,823 2,125 Income producing 19,205 20,616 7,331 8,580 8,750 Total commercial real estate 23,701 22,466 10,305 10,403 10,875 Consumer









Residential mortgages 53,171 62,748 55,892 46,671 34,172 Other consumer 238 529 697 614 521 Total consumer 53,409 63,277 56,589 47,285 34,693 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 157,243 $ 160,615 $ 98,745 $ 89,931 $ 89,368











Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 4,412 5,164 2,068 11,984 19,682 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing — — 8,598 16,200 7,385 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 161,655 $ 165,779 $ 109,411 $ 118,115 $ 116,435











Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,857 5,327 6,725 8,376 14,399 Total non-performing assets $ 164,512 $ 171,106 $ 116,136 $ 126,491 $ 130,834











Additions to nonaccrual loans and leases during the

quarter (excluding acquisitions) $ 57,764 $ 89,779 $ 38,945 $ 34,432 $ 21,312

Table 8 Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 453,727 $ 440,347 $ 433,363 $ 440,112 $ 438,738 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (13,598) (2,853) (2,295) (11,551) (2,170) Commercial real estate (126) (1,988) (426) (1,116) (275) Consumer (1,916) (2,189) (2,650) (2,653) (1,941) Total loans charged-off (15,640) (7,030) (5,371) (15,320) (4,386) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 1,360 3,399 6,405 3,657 3,217 Commercial real estate 618 779 2,851 3,509 1,076 Consumer 948 977 1,099 1,405 1,467 Total recoveries 2,926 5,155 10,355 8,571 5,760 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (12,714) (1,875) 4,984 (6,749) 1,374 Adoption of new ASU related to modified loans (3) — 255 — — — Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 25,000 15,000 2,000 — — Total provision for loans and leases 25,000 15,000 2,000 — — Balance, end of period $ 466,013 $ 453,727 $ 440,347 $ 433,363 $ 440,112











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income,

for period $ 31,901,096 $ 30,891,640 $ 29,812,924 $ 28,872,156 $ 27,848,097 Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

and leases (2) 0.16 % 0.02 % (0.07) % 0.09 % (0.02) %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 23,551 $ 28,551 $ 24,551 $ 24,551 $ 23,551 (Reversal) provision for credit losses for unfunded

commitments (10,000) (5,000) 4,000 — 1,000 Balance, end of period $ 13,551 $ 23,551 $ 28,551 $ 24,551 $ 24,551





(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized. (3) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.

Table 9 Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Doubtful Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 9,126,727 $ 160,652 $ 311,119 $ — $ 34,027 $ 3,956 $ 9,636,481 Owner occupied 4,276,518 29,991 48,068 — 1,762 1,661 4,358,000 Total commercial and industrial 13,403,245 190,643 359,187 — 35,789 5,617 13,994,481 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,711,414 20,339 12,158 203 — — 3,744,114 Income producing 5,390,435 63,323 113,021 — 10,760 18,595 5,596,134 Total commercial real estate 9,101,849 83,662 125,179 203 10,760 18,595 9,340,248 Consumer (1)













Residential mortgages 8,927,494 — 59,267 — 1,279 1,574 8,989,614 Other consumer 231,978 — 387 — — — 232,365 Total consumer 9,159,472 — 59,654 — 1,279 1,574 9,221,979 Total loans and leases, net of unearned

income $ 31,664,566 $ 274,305 $ 544,020 $ 203 $ 47,828 $ 25,786 $ 32,556,708





(1) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company began determining the risk rating classification of its Consumer portfolio based on nonaccrual and delinquency status in accordance with the Uniform Retail Credit Classification guidance and industry norms, which contributed to a lower number of criticized and classified loans compared to previous periods. As a result of the modification, current period results are not directly comparable to prior periods.



March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,744,629 $ 107,218 $ 280,192 $ 23,316 $ 4,032 $ 9,159,387 Owner occupied 4,201,364 11,928 59,764 3,739 1,673 4,278,468 Total commercial and industrial 12,945,993 119,146 339,956 27,055 5,705 13,437,855 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,656,934 27,041 19,162 — — 3,703,137 Income producing 5,191,260 36,598 116,784 5,476 18,558 5,368,676 Total commercial real estate 8,848,194 63,639 135,946 5,476 18,558 9,071,813 Consumer











Residential mortgages 8,361,116 — 173,342 — 1,574 8,536,032 Other consumer 232,637 — 4,257 — — 236,894 Total consumer 8,593,753 — 177,599 — 1,574 8,772,926 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 30,387,940 $ 182,785 $ 653,501 $ 32,531 $ 25,837 $ 31,282,594

Table 10 Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)



June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 377,605 $ 153,433 $ 535,035 $ 553,110 $ 324,964 $ 508,159 $ 80,894 $ 348,478 $ 3,961,249 $ 2,793,554 $ 9,636,481 Owner occupied 358,089 244,598 304,871 315,771 281,270 596,732 91,474 169,620 1,634,523 361,052 4,358,000 Total commercial and industrial 735,694 398,031 839,906 868,881 606,234 1,104,891 172,368 518,098 5,595,772 3,154,606 13,994,481 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 200,551 81,766 261,666 404,301 48,211 199,099 44,273 146,479 1,874,670 483,098 3,744,114 Income producing 454,443 279,541 371,717 595,999 211,076 436,653 190,959 335,009 1,995,521 725,216 5,596,134 Total commercial real estate 654,994 361,307 633,383 1,000,300 259,287 635,752 235,232 481,488 3,870,191 1,208,314 9,340,248 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,180,606 382,172 622,179 398,080 457,968 1,127,557 168,403 715,992 3,677,451 259,206 8,989,614 Other consumer 30,950 17,757 5,344 6,915 11,364 85,071 1,556 16,206 51,358 5,844 232,365 Total consumer 1,211,556 399,929 627,523 404,995 469,332 1,212,628 169,959 732,198 3,728,809 265,050 9,221,979 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned income $ 2,602,244 $ 1,159,267 $ 2,100,812 $ 2,274,176 $ 1,334,853 $ 2,953,271 $ 577,559 $ 1,731,784 $ 13,194,772 $ 4,627,970 $ 32,556,708























Loan growth, excluding loans acquired

during the quarter ($) $ 19,370 $ 14,264 $ 149,998 $ 8,562 $ 8,919 $ 52,151 $ 17,488 $ 57,345 $ 397,089 $ 548,928 $ 1,274,114 Loan growth, excluding loans acquired

during the quarter (%) (annualized) 3.01 % 5.00 % 30.84 % 1.52 % 2.70 % 7.21 % 12.52 % 13.74 % 12.45 % 53.98 % 16.34 %



March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 370,464 $ 148,872 $ 471,198 $ 537,753 $ 329,353 $ 530,064 $ 74,408 $ 331,891 $ 3,958,744 $ 2,406,640 $ 9,159,387 Owner occupied 384,004 247,806 291,558 319,831 284,527 578,141 92,030 173,729 1,597,745 309,097 4,278,468 Total commercial and industrial 754,468 396,678 762,756 857,584 613,880 1,108,205 166,438 505,620 5,556,489 2,715,737 13,437,855 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 202,210 80,681 223,119 409,773 45,899 213,740 40,319 139,995 1,836,582 510,819 3,703,137 Income producing 432,113 273,397 377,826 616,799 214,952 424,004 193,518 340,114 1,907,173 588,780 5,368,676 Total commercial real estate 634,323 354,078 600,945 1,026,572 260,851 637,744 233,837 480,109 3,743,755 1,099,599 9,071,813 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,163,319 377,180 580,893 374,343 439,998 1,070,648 158,404 672,393 3,441,995 256,859 8,536,032 Other consumer 30,764 17,067 6,220 7,115 11,205 84,523 1,392 16,317 55,444 6,847 236,894 Total consumer 1,194,083 394,247 587,113 381,458 451,203 1,155,171 159,796 688,710 3,497,439 263,706 8,772,926 Total loans and leases, net of

unearned income $ 2,582,874 $ 1,145,003 $ 1,950,814 $ 2,265,614 $ 1,325,934 $ 2,901,120 $ 560,071 $ 1,674,439 $ 12,797,683 $ 4,079,042 $ 31,282,594

Table 11 Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR

hedge market value adjustment $ 6,774 $ 8,379 $ 5,408 $ 4,746 $ 6,754

$ 15,153 $ 14,487 MSR and MSR hedge market value

adjustment 1,582 (2,303) (2,837) 4,334 4,692

(721) 18,722 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,617 11,851 15,750 14,497 16,593

24,469 27,914 Deposit service charges 17,208 16,482 16,863 19,134 18,291

33,690 37,480 Security gains (losses), net 69 (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446

(51,192) 349 Insurance commissions 45,603 39,606 34,679 39,876 39,994

85,210 75,721 Trust income 10,084 10,553 9,113 9,011 9,129

20,637 19,190 Annuity fees 1,702 2,192 951 600 753

3,893 1,357 Brokerage commissions and fees 9,955 8,787 9,135 9,724 10,331

18,742 21,403 Bank-owned life insurance 3,811 3,647 5,436 3,537 3,285

7,458 6,621 Other miscellaneous income 22,885 26,138 20,970 19,171 13,966

49,022 30,425 Total noninterest revenue $ 132,290 $ 74,071 $ 114,873 $ 124,491 $ 125,234

$ 206,361 $ 253,669

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits $ 190,854 $ 195,702 $ 183,918 $ 191,193 $ 182,094

$ 386,557 $ 369,913 Occupancy and equipment 29,590 29,113 30,539 30,610 30,129

58,703 58,399 Deposit insurance assessments 7,705 8,361 5,931 4,499 4,945

16,066 8,281 Pension settlement expense — — 6,127 2,896 —

— — Advertising and public relations 5,708 4,331 28,659 4,085 4,417

10,039 9,010 Foreclosed property expense (income) 323 980 400 1,093 (1,104)

1,303 (664) Telecommunications 1,541 1,717 1,714 1,882 1,984

3,258 3,817 Travel and entertainment 3,898 3,508 5,310 4,149 3,412

7,406 6,223 Data processing and software 28,073 31,869 29,289 28,079 29,081

59,942 56,564 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 5,519 4,417 3,598 2,724 3,769

9,936 7,507 Amortization of intangibles 6,626 5,005 5,251 5,417 3,042

11,631 9,822 Legal 1,908 1,491 758 2,054 1,463

3,399 3,256 Merger expense 137 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274

5,212 11,248 Postage and shipping 2,070 2,452 1,925 2,098 2,022

4,522 4,056 Other miscellaneous expense 19,926 25,258 16,976 19,265 13,360

45,183 30,123 Total noninterest expense $ 303,878 $ 319,279 $ 340,671 $ 319,734 $ 285,888

$ 623,157 $ 577,555

















INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:















Property and casualty commissions $ 34,273 $ 28,202 $ 24,682 $ 30,021 $ 29,220

$ 62,475 $ 55,072 Life and health commissions 7,847 8,024 7,151 7,254 7,935

15,872 15,078 Risk management income 703 657 887 654 674

1,360 1,431 Other 2,780 2,723 1,959 1,947 2,165

5,503 4,140 Total insurance commissions $ 45,603 $ 39,606 $ 34,679 $ 39,876 $ 39,994

$ 85,210 $ 75,721

Table 12 Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding

accretion $ 31,901,096 $ 491,473 6.17 %

$ 30,891,640 $ 447,449 5.87 %

$ 27,848,097 $ 285,345 4.11 % Accretion income on acquired

loans

5,207 0.07



10,028 0.13



11,714 0.17 Loans held for sale 67,038 961 5.75

46,863 603 5.22

147,301 2,118 5.77 Investment securities





















Taxable 10,272,425 53,531 2.09

10,957,786 48,515 1.80

13,499,222 46,254 1.37 Tax-exempt 383,366 3,072 3.21

396,671 3,135 3.21

441,905 3,255 2.95 Total investment securities 10,655,791 56,603 2.13

11,354,457 51,650 1.84

13,941,127 49,509 1.42 Other investments 1,607,830 20,238 5.05

1,526,755 17,453 4.64

751,972 1,932 1.03 Total interest-earning assets 44,231,755 574,482 5.21 %

43,819,715 527,183 4.88 %

42,688,497 350,618 3.29 % Other assets 5,292,393





5,274,972





4,815,084



Allowance for credit losses 457,027





442,486





438,752



Total assets $ 49,067,121





$ 48,652,201





$ 47,064,829



























LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and

money market $ 17,997,618 $ 111,938 2.49 %

$ 19,009,345 $ 95,344 2.03 %

$ 18,238,571 11,717 0.26 % Savings deposits 3,088,174 3,915 0.51

3,363,236 3,014 0.36

3,723,193 590 0.06 Time deposits 7,123,893 65,517 3.69

4,328,388 23,950 2.24

3,464,101 4,041 0.47 Total interest-bearing

deposits 28,209,685 181,370 2.58

26,700,969 122,308 1.86

25,425,865 16,348 0.26 Fed funds purchased, securities

sold under agreement to

repurchase and other $ 774,170 $ 7,658 3.97

$ 832,831 $ 7,669 3.73

$ 843,705 907 0.43 Short-term FHLB borrowings 2,388,139 31,219 5.24

3,221,340 37,013 4.66

1,117,308 2,733 0.98 Short-term BTFP borrowings 1,153,846 14,815 5.15

— — —

— — — Long-term borrowings 455,617 4,806 4.23

462,385 4,872 4.27

465,447 4,801 4.14 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 32,981,457 239,868 2.92 %

31,217,525 171,862 2.23 %

27,852,325 24,789 0.36 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 10,725,108





12,203,079





13,970,163



Other liabilities 821,203





835,136





719,152



Total liabilities 44,527,768





44,255,740





42,541,640



Shareholders' equity 4,539,353





4,396,461





4,523,189



Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 49,067,121





$ 48,652,201





$ 47,064,829



Net interest income/net interest

spread



334,614 2.29 %



355,321 2.65 %



325,829 2.94 % Net yield on earning assets/net

interest margin



3.03 %





3.29 %





3.06 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(1,063)





(1,051)





(1,063)

Net interest revenue

$ 333,551





$ 354,270





$ 324,766



Table 12 Average Balance and Yields Cont.



For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 31,399,156 $ 938,922 6.03 %

$ 27,479,463 $ 550,254 4.04 % Accretion income on acquired loans

15,235 0.10



29,455 0.22 Loans held for sale 57,007 1,564 5.53 %

161,893 3,525 4.39 % Investment securities













Taxable 10,613,212 102,046 1.94 %

14,040,648 91,409 1.31 % Tax-exempt 389,982 6,207 3.21

462,057 6,312 2.75 Total investment securities 11,003,194 108,253 1.98

14,502,705 97,721 1.36 Other investments 1,567,517 37,691 4.85

955,487 2,620 0.55 Total interest-earning assets 44,026,874 1,101,665 5.05 %

43,099,548 683,575 3.20 Other assets 5,283,730





4,712,599



Allowance for credit losses 449,797





441,508



Total assets $ 48,860,807





$ 47,370,639



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,500,687 207,282 2.26 %

$ 18,816,584 $ 21,459 0.23 % Savings deposits 3,224,945 6,929 0.43

3,677,698 1,158 0.06 Time deposits 5,733,863 89,467 3.15

3,594,225 8,805 0.49 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,459,495 303,678 2.23

26,088,507 31,422 0.24 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under

agreement to repurchase and other 803,338 15,327 3.85 %

828,970 1,125 0.27 % Short-term FHLB borrowings 2,802,438 68,232 4.91

568,785 2,738 0.97 Short-term BTFP borrowings 580,111 14,815 5.15 %

— — — Long-term borrowings 458,982 9,678 4.25

466,141 9,612 4.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,104,364 411,730 2.59 %

27,952,403 44,897 0.32 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Demand deposits 11,460,010





13,888,828



Other liabilities 828,131





738,187



Total liabilities 44,392,505





42,579,418



Shareholders' equity 4,468,302





4,791,221



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,860,807





$ 47,370,639



Net interest income/net interest spread

689,935 2.46 %



638,678 2.87 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.16 %





2.99 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:













Loans and investment securities

(2,114)





(2,090)

Net interest revenue

$ 687,821





$ 636,588



Table 13 Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 106,942 $ 109,744 $ 112,767 $ 102,021 $ 92,859 Originations of servicing assets 1,990 1,385 2,283 3,890 4,962 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,621) (1,078) (2,308) (3,085) (3,253) Due to update in valuation assumptions 5,106 (3,109) (2,998) 9,941 7,453 Fair value, end of period $ 111,417 $ 106,942 $ 109,744 $ 112,767 $ 102,021











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 3,495 $ 3,344 $ 1,793 $ 1,916 $ 4,042 Servicing 5,900 6,113 5,923 5,915 5,965 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,621) (1,078) (2,308) (3,085) (3,253) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 6,774 8,379 5,408 4,746 6,754 Market value adjustment on MSR 5,106 (3,109) (2,998) 9,941 7,453 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (3,524) 806 161 (5,607) (2,761) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 8,356 $ 6,076 $ 2,571 $ 9,080 $ 11,446











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,550,676 $ 7,633,236 $ 7,692,744 $ 7,723,605 $ 7,685,994 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.48 % 1.40 % 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.33 %



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ 8,959 $ 15,849 $ 1,458,513 $ 1,451,461 $ 1,466,313 Obligations of U.S. government agencies 1,112,326 1,358,350 1,477,127 1,820,913 2,133,561 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S.

agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 79,261 83,649 84,368 87,063 95,955 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 5,895,704 6,164,294 6,274,970 6,427,152 7,014,715 Other residential mortgage-back securities 157,294 166,449 168,452 181,317 201,440 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 2,357,047 2,427,808 1,881,853 1,880,949 1,899,785 Total MBS 8,489,306 8,842,200 8,409,643 8,576,481 9,211,895 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 433,316 447,731 466,002 444,953 485,400 Other domestic debt securities 71,356 73,557 82,718 98,615 101,313 Foreign debt securities 139,317 140,192 50,093 49,471 52,139 Total available-for-sale securities $ 10,254,580 $ 10,877,879 $ 11,944,096 $ 12,441,894 $ 13,450,621

Table 14

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Adjusted net income available to common

shareholders















Net income $ 114,028 $ 76,629 $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958

$ 190,657 $ 241,905 Plus: Merger expense 137 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274

5,212 11,248 Incremental merger related expense 1,671 8,960 32,704 6,912 6,060

10,631 12,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,140) — — — —

(1,140) — Branch closure and other restructuring

charges 6,219 212 2,254 6 705

6,431 833 Pension settlement expense — — 6,127 2,896 —

— — Less: Security gains (losses), net 69 (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446

(51,192) 349 Tax adjustment 1,602 15,394 14,665 7,016 2,981

16,997 5,767 Adjusted net income 119,244 126,743 145,225 146,025 136,570

245,986 260,501 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

4,744 4,744 Adjusted net income available to common

shareholders $ 116,872 $ 124,371 $ 142,853 $ 143,653 $ 134,198

$ 241,242 $ 255,757



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue















Net income $ 114,028 $ 76,629 $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958

$ 190,657 $ 241,905 Plus: Provision for credit losses 15,000 10,000 6,000 — 1,000

25,000 1,000 Income tax expense 32,935 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154

55,368 69,797 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 161,963 $ 109,062 $ 133,562 $ 160,111 $ 164,112

$ 271,025 $ 312,702



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue















Net income $ 114,028 $ 76,629 $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958

$ 190,657 $ 241,905 Plus: Provision for credit losses 15,000 10,000 6,000 — 1,000

25,000 1,000 Merger expense 137 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274

5,212 11,248 Incremental merger related expense 1,671 8,960 32,704 6,912 6,060

10,631 12,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,140) — — — —

(1,140) — Branch closure and other restructuring

charges 6,219 212 2,254 6 705

6,431 833 Pension settlement expense — — 6,127 2,896 —

— — Income tax expense 32,935 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154

55,368 69,797 Less: Security gains (losses), net 69 (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446

(51,192) 349 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 168,781 $ 174,570 $ 195,518 $ 189,754 $ 176,705

$ 343,351 $ 337,065



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Total adjusted noninterest expense















Total noninterest expense $ 303,878 $ 319,279 $ 340,671 $ 319,734 $ 285,888

$ 623,157 $ 577,555 Less: Merger expense 137 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274

5,212 11,248 Incremental merger related expense 1,671 8,960 32,704 6,912 6,060

10,631 12,631 Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,140) — — — —

(1,140) — Branch closure and other restructuring

charges 6,219 212 2,254 6 705

6,431 833 Pension settlement expense — — 6,127 2,896 —

— — Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 296,991 $ 305,032 $ 279,310 $ 290,230 $ 271,849

$ 602,023 $ 552,843



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI















Total assets $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708

$ 48,838,660 $ 47,747,708 Less: Goodwill 1,459,302 1,459,302 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209

1,459,302 1,444,209 Other identifiable intangible assets 119,098 125,724 132,764 132,953 138,370

119,098 138,370 Total tangible assets 47,260,260 50,108,070 47,061,855 46,117,196 46,165,129

47,260,260 46,165,129 Less: AOCI (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345)

(1,163,075) (936,345) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 48,423,335 $ 51,189,956 $ 48,284,393 $ 47,415,008 $ 47,101,474

$ 48,423,335 $ 47,101,474



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022

Jun 2023 Jun 2022 PERIOD END BALANCES:















Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $4,485,850 $4,490,417 $4,311,374 $4,166,925 $4,437,925

$4,485,850 $4,437,925 Less: AOCI (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345)

(1,163,075) (936,345) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,648,925 $5,572,303 $5,533,912 $5,464,737 $5,374,270

$5,648,925 $5,374,270

















Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $4,485,850 $4,490,417 $4,311,374 $4,166,925 $4,437,925

$4,485,850 $4,437,925 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 4,318,857 4,323,424 4,144,381 3,999,932 4,270,932

4,318,857 4,270,932 Less: AOCI (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345)

(1,163,075) (936,345) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,481,932 $5,405,310 $5,366,919 $5,297,744 $5,207,277

$5,481,932 $5,207,277

















Total tangible common shareholders' equity,

excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $4,485,850 $4,490,417 $4,311,374 $4,166,925 $4,437,925

$4,485,850 $4,437,925 Less: Goodwill 1,459,302 1,459,302 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209

1,459,302 1,444,209 Other identifiable intangible assets 119,098 125,724 132,764 132,953 138,370

119,098 138,370 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 2,740,457 2,738,398 2,552,822 2,417,468 2,688,353

2,740,457 2,688,353 Less: AOCI (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345)

(1,163,075) (936,345) Total tangible common shareholders' equity,

excluding AOCI $3,903,532 $3,820,284 $3,775,360 $3,715,280 $3,624,698

$3,903,532 $3,624,698

















AVERAGE BALANCES:















Total tangible common shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity $4,539,353 $4,396,461 $4,215,585 $4,506,655 $4,523,189

$4,468,302 $4,791,221 Less: Goodwill 1,459,302 1,459,127 1,457,120 1,444,331 1,407,452

1,459,215 1,407,711 Other identifiable intangible assets 123,313 128,957 132,091 136,149 188,897

126,119 192,233 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $2,789,745 $2,641,384 $2,459,381 $2,759,182 $2,759,847

$2,715,975 $3,024,284

















Total average assets $49,067,121 $48,652,201 $47,790,494 $47,595,557 $47,064,829

$48,860,807 $47,370,639 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,626,229 182,684,578 182,437,265 182,438,780 182,461,786

182,626,229 182,461,786 Average shares outstanding-diluted 183,631,570 183,908,798 183,762,008 183,313,831 183,711,402

183,770,759 185,476,720

















Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets (1) 5.80 % 5.46 % 5.42 % 5.24 % 5.82 %

5.80 % 5.82 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible

assets, excluding AOCI (2) 8.06 7.46 7.82 7.84 7.70

8.06 7.70 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 16.05 11.40 15.42 17.40 18.11

13.80 15.81 Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity (4) 16.80 19.10 23.04 20.66 19.50

17.91 17.05 Adjusted return on average assets (5) 0.97 1.06 1.21 1.22 1.16

1.02 1.11 Adjusted return on average common shareholders'

equity (6) 10.72 11.93 14.00 13.13 12.36

11.31 11.15 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average

assets (7) 1.32 0.91 1.11 1.33 1.40

1.12 1.33 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to

total average assets (8) 1.38 1.46 1.62 1.58 1.51

1.42 1.43 Tangible book value per common share (9) $ 15.01 $ 14.99 $ 13.99 $ 13.25 $ 14.73

$ 15.01 $ 14.73 Tangible book value per common share, excluding

AOCI (10) 21.37 20.91 20.69 20.36 19.87

21.37 19.87 Adjusted earnings per common share (11) $ 0.64 $ 0.68 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.73

$ 1.31 $ 1.38 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12) 36.72 % 34.56 % 28.21 % 28.21 % 30.14 %

35.88 % 31.88 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:

(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (5) Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets. (6) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity. (7) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets. (8) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income. (9) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (10) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (12) Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.

