Addmotor Launches the FOLDTAN M-160: The Ultimate Folding Electric Bike for Urban Commuters

EL MONTE, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addmotor, a renowned name in the electric bike industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the FOLDTAN M-160. This cutting-edge folding electric bike is specifically designed to cater to the needs of urban commuters, offering a seamless blend of functionality, style, and convenience. Addmotor's FOLDTAN M-160 sets a new benchmark in the world of folding ebikes. With its impressive features and exceptional performance, the FOLDTAN M-160 promises to revolutionize the way people commute in busy cities.

At the core of the FOLDTAN M-160 is its U-Shaped Handlebar. As the name implies, this U-shaped handlebar looks like a U, which offers a comfortable and ergonomic riding experience and makes riders more comfortable. It is designed with a crossbar to make the handlebar more durable. This unique design provides enhanced control and stability, making maneuvering through crowded streets effortless and enjoyable.

Innovative design meets convenience with the FOLDTAN M-160's Easy-To-Fold Bike Frame, revolutionizing the way urban commuters think about portability. In a mere 10 seconds, this ingenious folding mechanism allows the bike to be effortlessly compacted, enabling users to carry it onto public transportation or store it in tight spaces. Embrace the freedom of a versatile commuting solution with the FOLDTAN M-160, providing unrivaled convenience and setting a new benchmark in urban mobility.

One of the standout features of the FOLDTAN M-160 is its 7-level Pedal Assist system, empowered by a Torque Sensor that allows riders to effortlessly choose the level of assistance that suits their needs. This offers variable speed control and provides riders with additional control over their riding experience.

The FOLDTAN M-160 is also equipped with a 750W Rear Mounted Motor and a 48V*20Ah (960Wh) built-in battery that provides an impressive range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. This robust battery, rated for 1000-1500 charge cycles, ensures long-lasting performance and durability.

Safety is paramount, and Addmotor leaves no room for compromise in equipping the FOLDTAN M-160 with top-of-the-line components. The Hydraulic Disc Brake system, combined with a Motor Cut-off Sensor (180 mm rotors), ensures precise and reliable stopping power, even in sudden or emergency situations. With its exceptional braking performance, riders can enjoy a sense of security and confidence, knowing they can stop the ebike swiftly and safely.

Designed with comfort in mind, the FOLDTAN M-160 features a preload-adjustable front suspension fork with 45 mm of travel. This suspension system provides a smooth and cushioned ride, absorbing shocks and bumps on uneven surfaces, and enhancing overall comfort.

The FOLDTAN M-160 boasts a robust 6061 aluminum alloy step-through frame, combining strength and lightweight properties. Coupled with the 20" X 4.0" fat tires, which can be inflated to 35 PSI, the FOLDTAN M-160 glides effortlessly over various terrains, ensuring a comfortable and stable journey regardless of road conditions.

Addmotor understands that individual style matters and the FOLDTAN M-160 is available in a range of vibrant colors, including White, Yellow, Dark Green, Sky Blue, and Candy Red. This variety effortlessly combines functionality with a sleek and eye-catching design and allows riders to choose a folding ebike that complements their personal taste and adds a touch of personality to their daily commute.

Addmotor's meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the FOLDTAN M-160. The SHIMANO TOURNEY TY300 Rear Derailleur, featuring a 7-speed gearing system, ensures seamless gear shifts and optimal power distribution, making climbing and accelerating a breeze. The Durable Ergonomic Design Grip and Adjustable Saddle further enhance the overall riding experience, allowing riders to customize their comfort to the maximum extent.

The FOLDTAN M-160's versatility and advanced technology, coupled with its unmatched folding capabilities, positions it as the go-to choice for commuters navigating bustling cityscapes. All in all, it stands unrivaled as the ultimate choice for urban commuters.

"Addmotor is excited to introduce the FOLDTAN M-160, the ultimate folding electric bike for urban commuters". "It has meticulously designed this folding electric bike. With its unique features, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering attention to detail, the FOLDTAN M-160 sets a new standard for urban commuting. It offers a perfect blend of convenience, performance, and style, making it the ultimate choice for anyone seeking a reliable and efficient transportation solution."

About Addmotor

Addmotor is a fast-growing manufacturer of electric bikes dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative, and sustainable transportation solutions covering electric bicycles and electric trikes for adults, it has kept designing and developing various electric bikes to maximize customer's experience. With a focus on customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology, Addmotor strives to redefine urban commuting and inspire people to embrace eco-friendly transportation options. Welcome to follow the Addmotor brand on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

