All Energy Solar is named a 2023 Top Solar Contractor

Minnesota-based company recognized nationally again by Solar Power World

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the United States receiving significant federal support of solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act , excitement for the technologies is growing at a record pace. Solar developers, installers, and contractors are capitalizing on the moment by building more projects across the country. All Energy Solar was recognized for its increased effort to expand the U.S. market by taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released by Solar Power World.

All Energy Solar's New Logo (PRNewsfoto/All Energy Solar, Inc) (PRNewswire)

All Energy Solar ranked 22nd nationally for non-utility scale solar, 30th for residential, and 87th for commercial solar

The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year by the industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the U.S. Solar firms in the residential, commercial, and utility markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states. All Energy Solar is ranked at No. 124 in the nation overall . In specific categories, the company ranked nationally at 22nd for non-utility scale solar providers, 30th for residential solar , 87th for commercial solar , and 61st for storage capacity .

"Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country's shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference."

The U.S. reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and the solar market is expected to triple over the next five years. The companies on the Top Solar Contractors List will be there with boots on the ground — or roof.

All Energy Solar employs 270 workers who installed over 15,000 kilowatts of solar power in 2022. Since its founding in 2009, the company has installed over 100 megawatts of solar and completed more than 7,000 installations. All Energy Solar installs residentially in the six states of Minnesota , Wisconsin , Iowa , Illinois , New Hampshire and Massachusetts , and performs commercial installations nationally and internationally.

