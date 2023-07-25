Best Cases for Smart City Digital Transformation: Call for Entries Now Open

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Cases for Smart City Digital Transformation, a prestigious competition organized under Smart City Expo Shanghai in collaboration with the Smart City Expo World Congress, is now accepting entries. As part of the Asian flagship exhibition Smart City Expo Shanghai, the Awards aim to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in the field of Smart City development.

With the rapid advancement of technology fueling the growth of Smart Cities worldwide, innovative solutions are being leveraged around the world to improve overall quality of life within urban environments, enhance urban ecological sustainability, and bolster economic growth. The Best Cases for Smart City Digital Transformation encourage and reward the most groundbreaking projects and initiatives in this field, and are a great way for your own Smart City solutions to gain recognition on a global stage.

The Best Cases for Smart City Digital Transformation have five categories:

Digital Transformation Award

Innovative Digital Governance Award

Enabling Technologies Award

Smart Mobility Award

Livable City Award

We strongly recommend cities with a clear urban strategy or related projects spanning different fields to put forward their initiatives and accomplishments, either as a combined application or alternatively as distinct individual project entries. A proposal can focus on an in-depth approach to a single topic area or address multiple topic areas, but one main topic must be chosen and selected within a single award category.

The Application Process

The competition officially opens for applications from July 24th 2023. Eligible applicants include enterprises and organizations with exceptional smart city projects and initiatives. To apply to the competition please visit the official website at www.smartcityexposhanghai.com to download the application form and review the specific terms and conditions.

Once you have prepared the required materials, please send your complete application package to awards@smartcityexposhanghai.com. The Awards Secretariat will collect all submissions, which will then be evaluated by an international panel of experts. Finalists will be selected and further assessed by the Awards' Judging Panel, who will determine the ultimate winners.

Winners will be invited to attend the awards ceremony on October 13th 2023, held as an integral part Smart City Expo Shanghai. A detailed timeline of the awards process can be found on the official website.

Smart City Expo Shanghai 2023

The Awards embody the emerging future of urban digital transformation and the vast potential of their application within the rising era of the Smart City. Thousands of city-changers will unleash a world of solutions that define this exciting new urban era. Featuring an immersive exhibition and expansive conference dedicated towards bringing government and business together to drive Smart City development forward, this October Shanghai will host an unparalleled event platform in Asia, branching out from the original Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) in Europe.

Smart City Expo Shanghai is co-organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai (CCPIT Shanghai) and Fira Barcelona International, with the full support of the Shanghai Municipal Government. The event is managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition and will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from October 12th to 14th 2023.

For any inquiries or further information regarding the Best Cases for Smart City Digital Transformation, please email: awards@smartcityexposhanghai.com.

For any inquiries or further information regarding the Best Cases for Smart City Digital Transformation, please email: awards@smartcityexposhanghai.com.

