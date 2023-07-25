The Joint Chiropractic is Named Official Chiropractor and Official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a multi-year partnership. As part of the agreement, The Joint becomes the team's Official Chiropractor and Official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is The Joint's first NFL partnership and second major league sports sponsorship.

"This partnership is made possible by the Tampa and Orlando Marketing Co-Op groups coming together to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity," said Richard Vandesteeg, president of The Joint Chiropractic Tampa co-op. "Through this partnership, The Joint will be able to highlight the benefits of routine chiropractic care with the Buccaneers loyal fan base and the surrounding community. The agreement covers almost forty Joint clinics in the Tampa / Orlando marketplace."

"The Joint is honored to be named an official chiropractor and official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and connect with an organization competing at one of the most elite levels of sports," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp.

According to Chiropractic Economics, sports performance can be improved with regular chiropractic care. Chiropractic can improve hand-eye coordination and reaction time and is helpful for healing play-related injuries, such as "stingers."1 Chiropractors are now on the medical staff for nearly every professional sports team to provide rehabilitation and minimize the risk of future injuries.2

"We are always excited to partner with top tier leaders and The Joint is no exception. As a trailblazer in their industry, The Joint has proven putting clients first ultimately leads to success," said Buccaneers COO Brian Ford. "The Joint's affordable chiropractic care will allow Buccaneers fans to cheer on their favorite team feeling their best."

There are 18 The Joint Chiropractic clinics located in the greater Tampa Bay area and 21 The Joint Chiropractic locations in the Orlando region.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 850 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 48th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled eight division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

