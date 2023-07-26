Kroger Health Launches Revamped Savings Program to Bring Value to Customers

The Kroger Health Savings Club will provide members and their families with savings of up to 85% on thousands of prescription drugs

CINCINNATI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the launch of its revamped Kroger Health Savings Club (KHSC), a membership program developed with the goal of providing members and their families with savings on commonly prescribed medications. The savings program aims to make medications more affordable and accessible for members and their families.

"We are proud to announce the relaunch of the Kroger Health Savings Club, which will provide greater accessibility and affordability for prescription medications," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "Our goal is to empower individuals to prioritize their health by relieving the financial burden of costly medications. We hope to continue expanding these services for the communities we serve in an effort to help our customers live healthier lives."

The KHSC membership powered by RxSense®️ includes individual and family options that allow members to save money on thousands of prescription medications. The program makes it possible for members to save on their medications even if those medications are not covered in the person's insurance plan. Through the program, prices may be lower than Kroger's retail prices, and they may also be lower than the customers' copay or coinsurance benefit. The family membership permits enrolling up to six household members including pets. The KHSC will provide members with the convenience of using their savings club membership at Kroger Family of Pharmacies locations, excluding those located in the state of Washington.

KHSC is not an insurance plan and cannot be combined with any federal, state or employee-funded program, such as Medicare, Medicaid or health insurance. Individuals can use KHSC or another discount program but cannot use both together at the same time.

KHSC individual memberships are $36/year and family memberships are $72/year. To learn about the KHSC in more detail, including all terms and conditions that members must satisfy to receive access to the membership prices, please visit https://www.krogerhealthsavings.com/

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 associates, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

