Raquel A. "Rocky" Rodriguez Appointed to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is pleased to announce that Raquel A. "Rocky" Rodriguez has joined the nonprofit's Board of Directors.

Rodriguez has more than 35 years of experience in law, business and government. She currently serves as attorney and shareholder at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, as well as chair of the firm's Florida offices. In this role, she represents a wide variety of clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofit entities. Her areas of expertise include life sciences, banking, commercial, international, real estate, constitutional, administrative and election law.

From 2002 to 2007, Rodriguez served as general counsel to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. During her tenure, she worked on some of the most critical issues facing the state, including conceiving, co-drafting legislation for and negotiating the then-largest economic development project in state history: a $310 million economic incentive grant to bring world-renowned scientific research and endeavors into Florida.

Rodriguez has served as a member of the Barbara Bush Foundation's Investment Committee, which provides counsel on the management of the nonprofit's investment portfolio, since 2016. She currently serves as chair of the committee.

"Rocky's leadership and incredible wealth of experience make her an invaluable addition to the Board," said Lori Wachs, chair of the Barbara Bush Foundation's Board of Directors and partner at Springboard Growth Capital. "I look forward to working alongside her to support the Barbara Bush Foundation's efforts to build a stronger, more equitable America through literacy."

"My parents taught me to read at an early age, launching my lifelong love of reading. Joining the Board of the Barbara Bush Foundation to support its literacy efforts is a dream come true," said Rodriguez. "I have been an admirer and supporter of the Bush family since George H. W. Bush's first presidential campaign in 1980. I am excited to up my commitment to help the Foundation's Board and staff carry out Barbara Bush's legacy."

Rodriguez has received numerous recognitions over the course of her career, most recently including the International Women's Day Award from the World Trade Center Miami (2022) and the Daily Business Review Lifetime Achievement Award (2019). She has been named to the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list consecutively since 2016. Rodriguez also serves as a member of the Florida Council of 100, on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for BioFlorida, Inc. and the Board of Trustees for the Foundation for Florida's Future. She is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she earned her J.D., summa cum laude, in 1985, and her bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, in 1982.

The Barbara Bush Foundation's Board of Directors is a group of seasoned professionals representing a variety of key sectors including business, education, finance, health, technology and nonprofit. The full membership of the Board consists of: LaMar Bunts, Dartmouth College (Treasurer); Jeb Bush, Jr., Jeb Bush and Associates; Chris Frangione, Frangione + Associates Innovation Advisors; Doro Bush Koch, BB&R Wellness Consulting (Honorary Chair); Michael Levine, Paramount; David Risher, Lyft; Andrew Roberts, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (Interim President and CEO); Raquel A. "Rocky" Rodriguez, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney; Honey Skinner, Sidley Austin (Retired); Denine Torr, Dollar General (Vice Chair); Gwynn Virostek, Capital City Youth Services (Secretary); and Lori Wachs, Springboard Growth Capital (Chair).

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

