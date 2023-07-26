XSET Welcomes Kris London and CashNasty as New Talent and Partners, Bringing Co-Created Merchandise and Fresh Content to Fans

XSET, the world's fastest growing gaming lifestyle organization, continues to trailblaze the industry by creating co-branded merchandise and IP with its talent

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, is thrilled to announce the signing of its two newest talent additions, Kris London and CashNasty . The partnership kicks off with an exciting collaboration, featuring exclusive content and merchandise drops for each new talent.

Kris London, aka Kristopher Obaseki, is one of YouTube's most recognizable faces in the sports and gaming community. Heralding a passion for basketball and gaming, the content creator has amassed over 3.5MM subscribers across his channels. Fellow YouTuber and Twitch sensation, CashNasty, aka Cassius Jeremy Clay, best known for uploading challenge and basketball-related videos, started his career on YouTube in 2013. He has since garnered the attention of over 4.4MM subscribers on YouTube and over 900 thousand followers on Twitch. The two will join XSET's team of 44 musicians, pro athletes, content creators, gamers and other celebrities to engage, entertain and connect with new and present community members and fans.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Kris London and CashNasty to the XSET family. Both Kris and Cash have built tremendous followings through their engaging content and unique personalities," said XSET CEO, Greg Selkoe. "Their passion for gaming, fashion, cooking and fitness and their ability to connect with fans align perfectly with XSET's mission. We believe that their addition to the SET will bring great new voices to our rapidly growing community."

Adding to the excitement of the announcement, XSET will also be launching exclusive merchandise capsules with Kris London and CashNasty. Kris' personally designed capsule, titled "Range," features an intentionally designed assortment, including a jersey, hoodie, and 'Got Range?' t-shirt. The CashNasty inspired "Essentials" capsule features the XSET Nasty tank, XSET logo socks and Sin City swim shorts. Both the "Range" and "Essentials" capsules will be available for purchase exclusively on the shop section of the XSET website, at www.xset.com .

"Partnering with XSET marks an incredible milestone in my content creation and gaming career," said Kris London. "I've always been passionate about connecting with my audience through basketball and gaming, and joining forces with XSET allows me to take it to a whole new level. The opportunity to collaborate with such a forward-thinking organization that shares my values and vision is truly exciting."

"Joining XSET is a very dope moment in my career. Being part of a dynamic and innovative gaming organization is an incredible opportunity to grow and expand my content in new and different ways," said CashNasty. "XSET's commitment to pushing boundaries and creating unique experiences perfectly aligns with what I do on my channel. Together, we will redefine gaming culture and inspire fans around the world. This is just the start, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish together."

This new partnership with XSET will further amplify their passion for content creation and gaming. Kris and CashNasty will each be featured in their own respective content series which will provide a fresh and captivating experience for their already dedicated fanbases, adding a new dimension to their popular channels. Kris and CashNasty will also be featured in upcoming XSET brand campaigns and regularly integrated into activations, content, and more.

About XSET :

Founded in 2020 in Boston, XSET is the fastest-growing lifestyle gaming organization in history. XSET has attracted top-tier world-famous talent across music, sports, and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Lil Wayne, Ozuna, Swae Lee, Bia, and Rich the Kid, as well as NFL and NBA superstars Ezekiel Elliot, Marco Wilson, Deandre Ayton, and the world's most advanced AI-driven humanoid, Sophia The Robot. Built at the intersection of gaming, music, fashion, and pop culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, recently acquiring Queens Gaming Collective, the top women-led gaming lifestyle org, and partnering with high-profile brands such as Quality Control Music, Boston Red Sox, the NBA, and Mastermind Japan. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information, visit XSET.com

