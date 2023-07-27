BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings of $6.2 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.2 million, or $1.15 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $1.14 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income totaled $6.2 million , or $1.15 per share, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $6.1 million , or $1.14 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased 50% to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Total assets increased 22% to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023 from $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 .

Total loans increased 42% to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.2 billion at June 30, 2022 .

Total deposits increased 25% to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2023 from $1.8 billion at June 30, 2022 .

Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2023 .

There were no brokered deposits as of June 30, 2023 .

Federal funds purchased totaled $3.3 million as of June 30, 2023 .

Nonperforming assets, excluding restructured loans, improved to 0.44% of total assets at June 30, 2023 from 0.58% June 30, 2022 .

Recent Developments

On April 10, 2023, the Bank and Mechanics Bank were each named a recipient of a grant award under the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Equitable Recovery Program (the "ERP"). The Bank was awarded $6.2 million and Mechanics Bank was awarded $4.9 million, which will be received by the Bank as the successor entity in the Bank's acquisition of Mechanics Bank on January 1, 2023. The ERP grants may be received in the third quarter of 2023 and may be used to support lending to small businesses and microenterprises, community facilities, affordable housing, commercial real estate and intermediary lending to non-profits and CDFIs, as well as used for financial services, development services to support borrowers, and operational support.

The Bank is currently preparing for an upcoming conversion of its core data processing system where the Bank will convert from Jack Henry CIF 20/20 to Jack Henry SilverLake. This core conversion is scheduled to occur over the weekend of August 11, 2023 through August 12, 2023 and should be completed prior to the start of business on August 14, 2023.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings, particularly in light of the uncertainty and headwinds in the current environment. We are proud of our consistent results during the ongoing period of rising market interest rates, persistent inflation in the U.S., and a more challenging overall economy. Despite these challenges, our credit quality remains solid and our liquidity and capital positions are strong."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at March 31, 2023 and $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of 22% from the prior year. The increase in total assets since June 30, 2022 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth during the period, our acquisition of Tate Financial Corporation and Sycamore Bank effective on October 1, 2022, and our acquisition of Mechanics and Mechanics Bank effective on January 1, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of June 30, 2023 totaled $1.7 billion, compared to $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2023 and $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase 42% from the prior year.

Total deposits as of June 30, 2023 were $2.2 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2023 and $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 25% from the prior year. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased to $592.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $618.2 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 4%, and compared to $541.5 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 9%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 27% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023. While the Bank has seen a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits since the beginning of 2023, management believes the average balance has been steady over the past 60 days. The Company's consolidated cost of funds as of June 30, 2023 was 1.03%, compared to 0.69% as of March 31, 2023 and 0.34% as of June 30, 2022. The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the overall increase in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds as of June 30, 2023 was 0.79%, compared to 0.50% as of March 31, 2023 and 0.20% as of June 30, 2022.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 78% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 77% as of March 31, 2023 and 69% as of June 30, 2022.

Net interest income was $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3%, and compared to $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 50%. Net interest margin was 3.82% in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease from 4.20% in the first quarter of 2023 and an increase from 3.60% in the second quarter of 2022. Yield on earning assets was 4.83% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to 4.63% during the first quarter of 2023 and 3.81% during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 20 basis points and an increase of 102 basis points, respectively.

Noninterest income was $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 12%, and compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 24%. Mortgage banking revenue was $739 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $187 thousand from $552 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, or 34%, and a decrease of $1 thousand from $740 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, or 0.14%. The increase in mortgage banking revenue during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased demand in the residential mortgage market as a result of seasonality. During the second quarter of 2023, the Bank retained $1.8 million of the $31.9 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $36.9 million secondary market loans originated during the second quarter of 2022, of which $2.9 million were held in-house.

Noninterest expense was $20.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 5% and 72%, respectively. While non-interest expense has increased over the respective periods, a portion is attributable to one-time expenses related to the Bank's forthcoming core conversion and recent acquisitions. Core conversion expenses were $323 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $154 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Acquisition-related expenses were $173 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $289 thousand for the first quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, tangible book value per share was $16.78. According to OTCQX, there were 536 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2023 for a total of 116,582 shares and for a total price of $4,337,482. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on June 30, 2023 was $35.50 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $191.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $375 thousand during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $375 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 and $150 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. While the provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2023 was consistent with the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 to adequately fund the reserve due to organic growth in the Company's loan portfolio, the Company continues to closely monitor the increasing economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.

Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2023 were $333 thousand, compared to net loan charge-offs of $168 thousand in the first quarter of 2023 and $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.44% for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023, and a decrease of 14 basis points compared to 0.58% for the second quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2023 were 0.02%, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.01% and 0.17% for the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.2 million, compared to $23.2 million as of March 31, 2023 and $13.9 million as of June 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.35% at March 31, 2023 and 1.13% at June 30, 2022. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 200.0% at June 30, 2023, compared to 184.0% at March 31, 2023 and 110.6% at June 30, 2022.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the recent events in the banking industry, including the recent bank failures, and a continued worsening of forecasted economic conditions due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Recent events in other parts of the banking industry have brought additional focus on investment securities portfolios, interest rate risk, liquidity management and capital. As a result, we are providing additional information on our liquidity and capital position at June 30, 2023 to help illustrate the more traditional and stable nature of our banking model compared to other financial institutions who have recently experienced liquidity and capital challenges.

Liquidity – We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding. We currently have no brokered deposits and currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $823.6 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, $15.2 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window and an estimated additional $55.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. We have not applied for the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") of the FRB, but management continues to consider establishing an account with the FRB under the BTFP to further expand and diversify our funding capacity.

Capital – The Company and the Bank have opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework and, at June 30, 2023, the Company's consolidated leverage ratio amounted to 11.92% and the Bank's bank-only leverage ratio amounted to 9.95%. These levels exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized" under the CBLR framework. Included in shareholders' equity at June 30, 2023 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $14.1 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the significant increases in market interest rates since March 2022. The composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $276.9 million, or 45.04%, classified as available-for-sale while $337.9 million, or 54.96%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity, at June 30, 2023. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 23.11% of our total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to 23.72% and 27.33% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 57,503

$ 75,655

$ 108,080

$ 153,899

$ 183,060 Interest bearing bank balances 5,470

7,795

4,482

10,600

23,525 Federal funds sold 18,927

12,226

12,625

250

- Securities available for sale at fair value 276,944

289,075

278,315

229,886

234,397 Securities held to maturity 337,929

343,465

347,995

353,949

361,448



















Loans 1,748,978

1,725,309

1,511,312

1,313,568

1,232,762 Allowance for credit losses (23,221)

(23,219)

(14,132)

(13,953)

(13,913) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,725,757

1,702,090

1,497,180

1,299,615

1,218,849



















Premises and equipment 64,470

63,511

52,602

46,583

44,636 Interest receivable 11,268

10,938

10,070

9,764

8,020 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

66,966

43,684

43,684 Other intangible assets 12,101

12,506

8,393

3,665

3,832 Other 82,857

82,842

71,624

59,282

59,039



















Total assets $ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332

$ 2,211,177

$ 2,180,490



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 592,658

$ 618,203

$ 524,951

$ 542,951

$ 541,524 Interest bearing deposits 1,643,538

1,633,763

1,536,279

1,271,551

1,251,444 Total deposits 2,236,196

2,251,966

2,061,230

1,814,502

1,792,968



















Federal funds purchased 3,325

-

3,475

-

- Notes payable 8,479

9,016

9,555

20,093

13,880 Subordinated debt 29,593

29,669

26,235

26,341

26,341 Interest payable 2,678

1,348

825

980

812 Other 21,649

20,564

19,677

15,774

12,972 Total liabilities 2,301,920

2,312,563

2,120,997

1,877,690

1,846,973



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

188,680

175,000

175,000

175,000 Common stock 1,619

1,619

1,606

1,606

1,597 Additional paid-in capital 61,496

61,251

61,164

60,935

60,751 Retained earnings 120,564

114,345

113,633

111,151

105,809 Accumulated other comprehensive income (14,087)

(11,389)

(14,068)

(15,205)

(9,640) Total stockholders' equity 358,272

354,506

337,335

333,487

333,517



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,660,192

$ 2,667,069

$ 2,458,332

$ 2,211,177

$ 2,180,490



















Common shares outstanding 5,394,603

5,395,780

5,353,906

5,353,963

5,322,699 Book value per share $ 31.44

$ 30.73

$ 30.32

$ 29.60

$ 29.78 Tangible book value per share $ 16.78

$ 16.00

$ 16.25

$ 20.76

$ 20.85



















Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 288,687

$ 293,556

$ 290,381

$ 292,184

$ 318,891

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June

March

June

June

2023

2023

2023

2022 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 23,629

$ 22,311

$ 45,940

$ 28,383 Taxable securities 3,745

3,723

7,468

4,161 Tax-exempt securities 822

864

1,686

1,130 Federal funds sold 357

467

824

92 Interest bearing bank balances 21

18

39

24 Total interest income 28,574

27,383

55,957

33,790















Interest Expense













Deposits 5,219

3,335

8,554

2,232 Short-term borrowings 78

21

99

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22

-

22

- Other borrowings 554

538

1,092

1,084 Total interest expense 5,873

3,894

9,767

3,316















Net Interest Income 22,701

23,489

46,190

30,474















Provision for Credit Losses 375

375

750

300















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 22,326

23,114

45,440

30,174















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 2,588

2,637

5,225

3,879 Mortgage income 739

552

1,291

1,422 Interchange income 1,681

1,180

2,861

2,164 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (14)

82

68

(4) Other 1,138

1,041

2,179

2,557 Total noninterest income 6,132

5,492

11,624

10,018















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 10,870

10,751

21,621

13,711 Net occupancy expenses 1,297

1,272

2,569

1,649 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,830

1,990

3,820

2,848 Other 6,475

5,475

11,950

8,335 Total noninterest expense 20,472

19,488

39,960

26,543















Income Before Income Taxes 7,986

9,118

17,104

13,649















Provision for Income Taxes 1,766

1,990

3,756

3,067















Net Income $ 6,220

$ 7,128

$ 13,348

$ 10,582































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.15

$ 1.33

$ 2.48

$ 1.99

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 23,629

$ 22,311

$ 18,233

$ 15,354

$ 13,851 Taxable securities 3,745

3,723

3,501

2,622

2,212 Tax-exempt securities 822

864

849

580

572 Federal funds sold 357

467

66

44

64 Interest bearing bank balances 21

18

11

7

14 Total interest income 28,574

27,383

22,660

18,607

16,713



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 5,219

3,335

719

1,054

1,099 Short-term borrowings 78

21

100

15

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22

-

-

-

- Other borrowings 554

538

484

444

475 Total interest expense 5,873

3,894

1,303

1,513

1,574



















Net Interest Income 22,701

23,489

21,357

17,094

15,139



















Provision for Loan Losses 375

375

450

300

150



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 22,326

23,114

20,907

16,794

14,989



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,588

2,637

2,586

2,136

1,997 Mortgage income 739

552

413

588

740 Interchange income 1,681

1,180

1,069

1,109

1,177 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (14)

82

(222)

(26)

(4) Other 1,138

1,041

640

1,581

1,049 Total noninterest income 6,132

5,492

4,486

5,388

4,959



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 10,870

10,751

9,529

8,469

5,842 Net occupancy expenses 1,297

1,272

1,003

912

832 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,830

1,990

1,627

1,415

1,470 Other 6,475

5,475

5,145

4,382

3,791 Total noninterest expense 20,472

19,488

17,304

15,178

11,935



















Income Before Income Taxes 7,986

9,118

8,089

7,004

8,013



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,766

1,990

1,057

1,663

1,908



















Net Income $ 6,220

$ 7,128

$ 7,032

$ 5,341

$ 6,105







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.15

$ 1.33

$ 1.31

$ 1.00

$ 1.14

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30 Asset Quality

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022





















Nonaccrual Loans

10,995

11,764

11,359

10,890

11,617 Restructured Loans

4,654

4,675

4,703

4,820

4,993 OREO

518

878

875

949

955 90+ still accruing

53

7

-

-

4 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

11,566

12,649

12,333

11,839

12,576 Allowance for loan loss to total loans

1.33 %

1.35 %

0.94 %

1.06 %

1.13 % Allowance for loan loss to non-performing assets1

201 %

184 %

116 %

118 %

111 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.44 %

0.47 %

0.50 %

0.54 %

0.58 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.66 %

0.73 %

0.81 %

0.90 %

1.02 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.020 %

0.010 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.17 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

332

168

464

260

1,912











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

5.78 %

5.45 %

6.38 %

8.91 %

8.98 % CET1 Capital

104,612

97,743

103,530

127,505

121,759 Tier 1 Ratio

17.03 %

16.79 %

17.87 %

21.92 %

22.73 % Tier 1 Capital

307,948

301,092

289,871

313,852

308,100 Total Capital Ratio

19.11 %

18.87 %

19.66 %

23.95 %

24.86 % Total Capital

345,588

338,546

318,872

342,805

337,013 Risk Weighted Assets

1,808,758

1,793,756

1,622,184

1,431,563

1,355,532 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.92 %

11.85 %

12.16 %

14.72 %

15.01 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,584,564

2,541,872

2,383,305

2,164,990

2,104,743





















1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructed loans.



















2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.

