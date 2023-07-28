Tampa General Hospital Board Chairman Phil Dingle Earns National Recognition for 'Excellence in Governance'

Modern Healthcare Honors Phil Dingle On 2023 "Excellence in Governance" list for Leadership, Advocacy and Unwavering Commitment to TGH Mission.

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is celebrating the recognition of Phil Dingle, chairman of the academic health system's Board of Directors, on Modern Healthcare's "Excellence in Governance" 2023 list. Dingle is just one of 12 leaders of hospitals from across the nation recognized by the publication this year and is honored for his outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing Tampa General's innovation, growth, team member engagement and financial viability.

"Phil's unwavering commitment to the organization's vision has been instrumental in shaping our growth and success," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "He goes above and beyond, time and time again and this dedication and passion is not only felt in the board room, but also throughout the organization. It is seen in the countless hours he works alongside our team and throughout our operation, serving as a valuable strategist, mentor and counselor to myself as well as many others. This extremely well-deserved recognition is just one symbol of Phil's tireless commitment to ensure that we deliver world-class health care to our community and beyond."

Dingle joined the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors in 2007 and has served as chairman since 2020. Over the course of his service, he has taken an active role in engaging, supporting and collaborating with Tampa General leaders and team members, making a significant and lasting impact on the development of the academic health system, its team and the community it serves.

Under Dingle's leadership, the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors has supported investments totaling more than $50 million in various initiatives for team members, including financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing professional development programs. Dingle has shown relentless dedication to supporting the team he serves and has helped drive the local and national recognition Tampa General continues to receive for being an employer of choice. Additionally, Dingle has led the organization as it invests in the community year after year with more than $240 million invested in 2022 to provide health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in the Tampa Bay region.

During his time as chairman, Dingle has overseen the growth of the academic partnership between Tampa General Hospital and USF Health in which the two organizations work as one to advance research and innovation, while training the next generation of health care workers.

Dingle has been integral in advancing initiatives for innovation and expansion of services for the community, including Tampa General's $550 million master facility plan, the largest in the organization's history, which when completed is projected to bring nearly $1 billion to the economy over the next ten years and create upwards of 6,000 jobs. Announced in 2021, the investments made will allow for additional care access points for patients, as well as drive innovation and the latest technology to deliver cutting-edge care and therapeutics to improve patient outcomes.

Under his leadership, the unprecedented master facility plan will help support the further development of the Tampa Medical and Research District, a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology. The district attracts renowned clinicians and researchers, resulting in increased access to experts, cutting-edge research, education and technology for patients and students. Based on a study by the Washington Economics Group, the district is expected to ultimately generate more $8.3 billion in annual economic impact to the state of Florida every year, and support more than 57,900 jobs.

Additionally, Dingle supported the launch of a groundbreaking community wellness initiative between Tampa General and the City of Tampa, focusing on preventative health efforts. The partnership has three endeavors — routinely prescribing exercise and healthy food as medicine, enhancing fitness trails and parks in the downtown and adjacent areas, and developing a community garden and food pantry in East Tampa.

During Dingle's tenure, Tampa General has earned national recognition for its quality of care and support of team members by:

"I am honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare for Excellence in Governance," said Dingle. "This acknowledgement belongs to the entire Tampa General team — our exceptional board members, leadership, team members, volunteers and physicians. I particularly want to thank our board for their guidance and support. By striving for excellence every day, together we are continuing to deliver the world-class and innovative care that our patients and community expect to receive at Tampa General."

The Modern Healthcare Excellence in Governance list highlights individuals who exemplify outstanding administration skills in the health care landscape. The full list of 2023 honorees is available in Modern Healthcare's July 17 issue, or online here.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital in the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

