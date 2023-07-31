ACG Names Brent Baxter as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ACG – the premier midmarket mergers and acquisitions association – announces the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Brent Baxter, effective July 31, 2023.

An executive search committee, led by ACG Chairman Christine Nowaczyk, launched a national search through Korn Ferry to find an innovative leader who can keep up with the growth of the industry while listening and truly understanding the needs of ACG's chapters and members. "We found that person in Brent," said Nowaczyk, "and we are excited for the organization's next chapter. I want to thank my board colleagues and our committee for their contributions toward the extensive search."

Baxter has a long career in middle market M&A, ACG's core focus, with more than 25 years of sell-side and buy-side advisory experience, closing more than 200 transactions with a combined value of more than $1 billion. He also has a long and dedicated history supporting ACG in a volunteer capacity, serving in multiple positions on the ACG Board of Directors, and was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 DealMAX event.

Brent served as ACG Chairman in 2021 and has been a member of the Executive Committee for the past six years – four years with the Office of the Chair, and two years as Finance Chair.

Beginning in 2015, Brent spearheaded many key membership strategies, including a growth initiative targeting corporate/strategic acquirer members, which flourished in 38 of ACG's local chapters. He also co-chaired the first national Strategic Acquirer Summit, which drew 120 high-value corporate attendees in Dallas in 2019. The program was suspended during COVID but successfully returned in 2023 in an invigorated form during ACG's largest event, DealMAX.

Brent has been an active participant in numerous chapter leadership events for 20+ years, forming deep connections with ACG's chapter network. He has attended more than 250 ACG events throughout the U.S. and has been a key member of his local ACG St. Louis chapter, serving in multiple positions, including Board President, Membership Chair, Chair of the Corporate Peer Group, as well as Chair of a key multi-chapter Midwest event, the Growth Conference.

"Brent has played a vital role in the success of ACG for many years, and has a deep familiarity with ACG's strategic plan, leadership and staff, member segments and, most importantly, actionable areas for growth," said Nowaczyk. "He not only embodies the values of ACG but also brings a fresh perspective and innovative ideas. With his experience and passion, we have full confidence that Brent will further enhance ACG's global reputation as a hub for middle-market growth, dealmaking, and thought leadership."

Baxter comes to ACG most recently from Nolan & Associates, a leading boutique investment banking firm with a focus on the middle market, where he has been Managing Director since 2019.

Prior to joining Nolan, Brent spent 18 years as Managing Director of a St. Louis independent investment bank. He also has extensive experience growing private companies through acquisitions, serving as CEO of a food manufacturing company that more than quadrupled its sales in eight years, and is currently on the boards of several privately held companies.

"I am eager to work even more extensively with our board of directors, our dedicated chapter boards and volunteers and our amazingly talented team of ACG professionals as we continue to provide our middle-market M&A community with best-in-class member benefits, innovative resources and expanded, relevant networking opportunities," said Brent Baxter. "ACG's mission is more relevant today than ever. In this dynamic economic landscape, supporting and amplifying middle-market growth is not just a responsibility—it is an opportunity to shape the future of business. I am ready and committed to lead ACG on this exciting journey."

The new CEO will direct all areas of ACG's operations, including several initiatives that are at the core of ACG's mission.

This includes overseeing ACG's expansive chapter network, which offers members a wealth of networking opportunities through more than 2,000 annual meetings and events as well as DealMAX, ACG's annual conference and premier networking opportunity for middle market professionals.

Moreover, Baxter will oversee ACG's media division, which includes the Middle Market Growth suite of publications and digital products (Middle Market Executive, Middle Market DealMaker, and several special reports), GrowthTV, an online media channel providing engaging and insightful content for the middle-market community, and the Middle Market Growth Conversations podcast.

Mid-market private equity valuation and deal terms database GF Data, ACG's first acquisition, is also a key part of the future plans for a revitalized and more robust ACG under Baxter's leadership.

The ACG Board expresses its sincere gratitude to Lisa Harris, the organization's CFO and Interim CEO, for her exceptional leadership and dedication during this transitional period.

We also extend our appreciation to the search firm Korn Ferry for their professional assistance in this pivotal CEO search, and to the entire ACG staff for their unwavering dedication to our organization and its mission.

About ACG (Association for Corporate Growth)

Founded in 1954, ACG is the premier M&A dealmaking community with a mission of driving middle-market growth. ACG's global network operates within 61 local markets worldwide and comprises more than 100,000 middle-market professionals who invest in, own and advise growing companies. Learn more about ACG and become a member at www.acg.org.

