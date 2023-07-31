Bain & Company acquires Max Kelsen's consulting and managed services divisions to bring enhanced machine learning and AI services to clients globally

Deal strengthens Bain's global ML, cloud, data & app engineering capabilities

BOSTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced that it has acquired Max Kelsen's consulting and managed services divisions (collectively referred to as "Max Kelsen Consulting"), a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, to offer enhanced ML and AI capabilities to clients across the globe.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain & Company) (PRNewswire)

Based in Australia and founded in 2015, Max Kelsen Consulting's team of full stack ML engineers deliver ML systems, AI-powered applications, and advisory services for clients. Now, as one unified and integrated team under Bain's Advanced Analytics Group (AAG), Max Kelsen Consulting and Bain will together help enterprises develop and operationalize high-impact AI and ML enabled use cases.

"We are delighted to welcome the Max Kelsen Consulting team to Bain, and to bring their industry-leading machine learning expertise to bear to deliver even more powerful solutions to our clients," said Roy Singh, global head of Bain's Advanced Analytics Group. "We are seeing growing demand from clients for AI-related services and engineering capabilities that will enable them to be early movers in shaping how this generational shift in technology could transform their respective industries."

"We are very excited about the quality of the Max Kelsen Consulting team and the innovative work they have done for clients in Australia and globally. This acquisition will strengthen the suite of AI and ML capabilities we offer to our clients regionally and globally," said Richard Fleming, leader of Bain's Advanced Analytics Group in Asia Pacific.

Max Kelsen has worked with Australian and global companies to build and deploy ML solutions including real-time prediction, forecasting, computer vision, industrial control optimization, robotics and more, as well as working with clients to establish best practice operational machine learning (MLOps) capabilities. The company has served a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, and has partnered with market-leading cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. While Max Kelsen applies its ML and AI expertise across industries, such as mining, financial services and retail, the company has particularly deep experience serving the healthcare & life sciences sector.

"We are excited to join Bain at a time when businesses are starting to navigate the disruptions brought on by generative AI," said Nicholas Therkelsen-Terry, co-founder and CEO of Max Kelsen. "In a rapidly evolving business climate, companies that understand how to use these tools to their advantage will come out on top. By joining Bain, we are thrilled to be working with an even larger pool of global clients and supporting Bain to strengthen their global ML capabilities."

Max Kelsen also operates a products division (SAVI Surgical and PROPeL Health AI) and a research division, which are not part of the acquisition by Bain.

Media contacts

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Bain & Company:

Ann Lee (Singapore) — Email: ann.lee@bain.com

Navigate Communication:

Peter Witts (Sydney) – peter@navigatecommunication.com.au; +61 477 274 412

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About Max Kelsen

Founded in Brisbane in 2015, Max Kelsen is one of Australia's leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions businesses. The company delivers innovation, directly linked to the generation of business value and competitive advantage to customers in Australia and globally, including Fortune 500 companies. Max Kelsen is also dedicated to reinvesting our expertise and profits to solve the challenges of humankind, focusing on Cancer Genomics, AI Safety, and Quantum Computing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bain & Company