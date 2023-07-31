LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international known company Hilton Hotels & Resorts opens its doors to its Hilton Garden Inn La Romana hotel project in the Dominican Republic, in collaboration with a group of important investors under the company Riverhome Capital S.A.S., whose main shareholder is the prominent Dominican former major league player, Edwin Encarnación; together with the vision of the lawyer Guillermo Estrella Ramia and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

Hilton Garden Inn La Romana Dominican Republic celebrates its opening (PRNewswire)

The inauguration was led by Luis Abinader Corona, president of the Dominican Republic and who expressed that "This hotel has something very special, opening up the beach and the sector of La Caleta of La Romana, which for a long time was closed to the province and its visitors. Since private investment must always be accompanied by public infrastructure, we are working on creating them, so we are all part of this development of La Romana."

With an investment of 25 million united states dollars and the creation of more than 300 direct jobs, it is considered as a hotel option for the growing flows of tourists that the area is currently receiving. Located a short distance from other points of relevance, such as La Romana Airport 18 minutes away, Casa de Campo 12 minutes away and Central Romana just a few blocks away.

The new hotel facility has a privileged location on a 5,000 square meters property, located on the coast of the municipal district of La Caleta, La Romana province. With a capacity of 130 rooms, distributed in five of the seven floors of the building, it also counts with swimming pools, two bars, a restaurant, gym, event, meeting and multipurpose rooms, and outdoor areas, ideal for social and corporate celebrations.

The hotel responds to the interest of Edwin Encarnación to invest in the development of his province of origin, who expressed that "from the moment this project was presented to me, I knew that I had to be part and be the one to assume this. I joined the development of this hotel, with the only requirement that most of the workers came from here, from my town La Romana, and we achieved this."

