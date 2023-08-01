Conner Industries Acquires Guardian Packaging Industries

Investment Expands Integrated Packaging Division in Texas Market

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., a leading provider of lumber, industrial wood crates & pallets, and integrated packaging solutions, announced today the acquisition of Guardian Packaging Industries, LP, a foam cutting specialist and an integrated packaging provider that combines wood, foam, and corrugate components, in Garland, Texas, which also includes the Southwest Air Products division, producing adhesive foam tapes for a variety of applications. This latest purchase marks the company's fourth investment in the expansion of their integrated packaging division, that includes facilities in Lewisburg, Tennessee, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Guthrie, Kentucky.

Our balance sheet is strong, and we're proud we've closed this acquisition with Conner's own cash resources.

The new facility is expected to serve large manufacturing customers with industrial packaging and military SPEC non-metallic component products, utilizing a broad range of materials, including wood, foam, plastic, and corrugate, and will continue to be a major provider of custom cut foam for military drones. Registered with CCR and SAM, the new acquisition also maintains AS9100D and ISO9001 certifications, and recycles 35 tons of material annually as part of their seasoned environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

"With 65,000 square feet of indoor manufacturing space, Guardian Packaging serves as an ideal facility to broaden our integrated packaging offerings to both new and existing customers, in addition to expanding into military, defense, and other new verticals," says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. "This acquisition exemplifies Conner's commitment to providing customers with the ability to protect their goods throughout transportation and handling and is an important strategic development for us in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Conner continues to grow profitably, and expand geographically and into other industrial, manufacturing, and military sectors. Our balance sheet is strong, and we are proud that we have been able to close this acquisition with Conner's own cash resources."

"We believe that Conner, one of the dominant players in the industrial packaging space, is a perfect fit for Guardian Packaging as they continue to expand their reach into growing markets in the Dallas area," says Norm Stuart, of Guardian Packaging. "Together, Conner and Guardian will continue to provide protective packaging, foam, and foam tape customers with the highest standard of customer service while providing solutions that meet a demanding transportation and handling environment."

About Conner Industries Inc.: Conner Industries is a leading provider of industrial wood and packaging solutions in the United States. They specialize in supplying cut lumber (softwoods, hardwoods, and panel products) needed for pallets, crates, and skid parts, fully assembled custom pallets, crates, integrated packaging solutions, and wide variety of services tailored to customer needs. With educated and knowledgeable salespeople, subject matter experts, an experienced design team, and packaging engineers on staff, Conner serves customers nationwide from 15 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions you can count on. Learn more at ConnerIndustries.com.

