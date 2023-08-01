Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) Joins Carebox Connect Network

Carebox to help LCRF advance lung cancer research by making it easier and more effective for patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to identify relevant lung cancer trials.

NEW YORK and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) and Carebox, a leading provider of clinical trial matching solutions, today announced the launch of a Carebox Connect experience optimized for lung cancer patients.

From the clinical trials page of the LCRF website, lung cancer patients, their caregivers and healthcare professionals can visit the Carebox Connect web application for an easy and effective way to search for and match to potentially relevant trials. By making this search resource available on its website, LCRF is connecting patients to research and enabling them to make the best treatment decisions for themselves.

Visitors to the web application can complete a ten-question questionnaire about the patient's lung cancer condition and then instantly see which of over one thousand actively recruiting clinical trials with treatment options, are potentially relevant for them. They can then get connected to a trial research site for next steps.

The Carebox Connect trial database is synchronized daily with the ClinicalTrials.gov clinical trial data maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Applying its human-supervised AI, Carebox converts the unstructured text in ClinicalTrials.gov that describes eligibility criteria for enrollment, into a searchable index of clinical criteria for matching with patient characteristics.

For more advanced users, full search and filtering capabilities are available. Filters can be saved for future use. Furthermore, based on those saved filters, users can subscribe to receive Carebox Connect notifications in their email inbox whenever new trials open (or new sites open) in a defined distance radius from where they are located.

"LCRF is on a mission to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure. Patient participation in clinical trials is a critical component on the road to our vision of a world free of lung cancer", explains Aubrey Rhodes, Executive Director of LCRF, adding that "Carebox Connect enables us to both advance research and make clinical trial treatment options much more accessible to the lung cancer patient community."

"The Carebox Connect Network has a common technology foundation and a unified end-user application," notes Assaf Levi, Carebox VP of R&D. "However, we can create customized experiences for each specific condition so that lung cancer patients arriving from LCRF are directed to the relevant questionnaire and trials for them. Knowing that we are touching the lives of so many patients and can help support efforts of organizations like LCRF in advancing such important research, is core to what makes working at Carebox special for the entire engineering team".

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 409 research grants, totaling nearly $42 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit LCRF.org.

About Carebox

Carebox connects patients and physicians seeking treatment options with clinical trials. For patients and families, access to information about the newest and most advanced treatment options is obscured and frustrating to find. For pharma companies, clinical trial recruitment is the primary bottleneck in the $100B+ drug development market now being reshaped by precision medicine treatment specificity, new trial models, diversity requirements, and digital health consumer expectations. Carebox is at the forefront of addressing these challenges for patients and their families, as well as for the ecosystem of companies involved in sponsoring, running, and recruiting for clinical trials.

Learn more about Carebox at careboxhealth.com.

About Carebox Connect

The Carebox Connect cloud platform digitizes Carebox's two decades of experience in navigating over one million patients seeking clinical trial options. It enables trial sponsors of all sizes to educate, engage, navigate, match, qualify, refer, and enroll patients in their clinical trials. Pharma trial sponsors, hospital research centers, and patient advocacy groups use Carebox Connect to present their clinical trial portfolios to the public, optimize trial recruitment, and enhance participant diversity in support of ongoing clinical research.

About The Carebox Connect Network

In addition to customer-branded Carebox Connect solutions for trials sponsors and sites, the Carebox Connect Network bring the power of the platform to patients, families, and caregivers via a rapidly growing network of dozens of patient advocacy groups and physician associations reaching tens of thousands of patients. Carebox runs co-branded and branded web applications and/or clinical trial navigation services on behalf of its Carebox Connect Network partners.

