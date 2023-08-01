RHEEM® INTRODUCES RTGH SERIES CONDENSING AND RTG SERIES NON-CONDENSING TANKLESS GAS WATER HEATERS

Proven Performance in a New Modern Design

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem® is launching the next generation of its RTGH Series Super High Efficiency Condensing and RTG Series High Efficiency Non-Condensing tankless gas water heaters. This enhanced product line includes new performance features as well as a smaller, more modern design.

Rheem® launches the next generation of its RTGH Series Super High Efficiency Condensing and RTG Series High Efficiency Non-Condensing tankless gas water heaters. (PRNewswire)

Sustainability and efficiency are at the forefront of these tankless water heaters: The RTGH Series condensing (.93 UEF) and RTG Series non-condensing (.82 UEF) offer uncompromised performance while using up to 34% and 25% less energy respectively, than a standard residential 50-gallon tank water heater, helping homeowners minimize environmental impact.

"Rheem's new water heaters give plumbers and homeowners enhanced convenience and control, while providing a high level of flexibility for installation scenarios," said Patrick McLaughlin, product manager, Rheem. "We designed the latest innovations to our tankless gas portfolio in direct response to the thoughtful feedback from our plumber partners."

New convenience features include an integrated digital display for diagnostic information, built-in EcoNet® Wi-Fi (on select models) for real-time service alerts and control with the mobile app and Rheem's LeakGuard™ detection and prevention system with auto water shut-off (available on indoor Wi-Fi models).

The new modern design of the RTGH and RTG Series is both smaller and lighter than previous models. With an industry-leading ½ inch clearance, the units feature the best side-to-side and front clearance of any tankless model on the market and are ideal for safe and flexible installation in tight spaces, including closets.

Rheem's RTGH Condensing Series is designed for installation flexibility and includes a field convertible indoor/outdoor model, making it an ideal solution for tank retrofits as well as new construction installations. These super high efficiency units feature a best in class Turn Down Ratio (TDR), allowing them to achieve tighter control over temperature output even during lower demand. The units also include a quick hang bracket system, making one-person installs easier.

Rheem's RTG Series Non-Condensing Tankless Gas Water Heaters feature universal venting options and an industry-leading 43' vent run, making them a flexible solution for tankless replacements and for new residential construction. The indoor and outdoor units are also compatible with ½ inch gas lines and the lighter design simplifies installation in a variety of locations.

For additional information on Rheem and the Rheem RTGH Series and RTG Series tankless gas water heaters, visit: www.Rheem.com/Tankless.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovations that save energy and support a more sustainable future. With products available in more than 80 countries, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand and the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products. The company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas®, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Splendid®, Solahart® EverHot™ and MHG Group as well as Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

