SUBARU SUPPORTS NEARLY HALF A MILLION STUDENTS IN HIGH-NEEDS SCHOOLS THROUGH SUBARU LOVES LEARNING INITIATIVE

As the Largest Corporate Partner of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its Retailers to Help More Than 470,000 Students Across the Country

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that for the third year in a row, the automaker and its retailers will provide funding to teachers across the country to purchase the school supplies and resources needed to help their students succeed. Subaru believes that all students deserve an equal and fair opportunity at a quality education, and by continuing its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org , as part of the Subaru Loves Learning ® initiative, students will have the supplies and learning materials they need to excel in the classroom.

To kick off the 2023 program, SOA will continue to support students in the Camden City School District (CCSD) by adopting all of the 55 classrooms at the four-school Camden High Campus (grades 9-12) near the automaker's headquarters in Camden, NJ. Furthermore, SOA will fund career and technical education (CTE) programs at Camden's Eastside High School, which was also adopted in 2022.

"We are proud to work with AdoptAClassroom.org again this year to help students across America succeed in the classroom with the resources they need," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru and our retailers want to support students in the community by providing teachers with the funding they need to purchase essential school supplies for a thriving learning environment."

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, more than 92 percent of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford to purchase any school supplies for their children, often requiring teachers to purchase resources using their own money. Throughout August, Subaru and more than 630 participating retailers will once again work with AdoptAClassroom.org to adopt classrooms at high-needs* schools in their communities by providing teachers with funding for critical learning supplies. Many participating retailers will also be donating school supply kits that contain highly requested learning materials, and nearly 10 percent of retailers will be adopting an entire school (20 or more classrooms).

"We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our partnership with Subaru for the third year to provide even more schools and students across the country with the resources they need," said Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "The enthusiastic and generous involvement of Subaru and its retailers means that more teachers will be supported and empowered to make an even bigger difference for their students' lives this school year."

As the largest corporate partner of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 470,000 students nationwide through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative since 2021. The automaker and nonprofit were recently awarded the 2023 Gold Halo Award for Best Education initiative for their commitment to supporting education, on behalf of the impact of the 2022 Subaru Loves Learning initiative. Last year, Subaru and 621 of its retailers helped support teachers by supporting 652 schools and 5,699 teachers across the U.S., allowing teachers to choose the supplies that would most benefit their students. Retailers also visited their local schools and hand-delivered classroom supply kits to the adopted classrooms.

To highlight Subaru Loves Learning and the support it provides to students and teachers nationwide, the automaker developed advertising assets including a 15-second clip, 30-second TV spot, and a feature video centered around the emotional impact that these initiatives can have on a personal level for both educators and children. The commercial will run on national television, digital video, and social media platforms throughout August.

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit subaru.com/learning , and follow #SubaruLovesLearning on social media. To learn more about AdoptAClassroom.org, visit adoptaclassroom.org .

*High-need is defined as a school that has a Title I Schoolwide Program and/or a school where 40% or more of the student population qualifies for the Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success, and offset the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $65 million and equipped more than 6.4 million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

In partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru of America and its nationwide network of retailers have supported over 470,000 students. (PRNewswire)

Subaru of America kicked off the 2023 Subaru Loves Learning initiative by adopting all of the 55 classrooms at the four-school Camden High Campus (grades 9-12) in the automaker's hometown of Camden, New Jersey. (PRNewswire)

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.