Army Veteran Receives All-Terrain Trackchair at New York Yankees Game

The Independence Fund's Mobility program restores physical independence to wounded Veteran

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the New York Yankees baseball team, Veterans service organization The Independence Fund presented US Army Veteran Byron "Pete" Sutherland with an all-terrain trackchair during the Yankees' August 1 match up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Independence Fund's hallmark program, the all-terrain trackchair mobility program, began in 2007, and continues to restore mobility and provide independence to those suffering the devastating effects of service-connected loss of mobility. To date, The Independence Fund has provided nearly 2,700 chairs to wounded, injured, and ill Veterans.

"We count it a privilege to partner with organizations as respected and recognized as the Yankees. The team's incomparable support of our mission and America's heroes everywhere is making a true difference in the Veteran community across the country," said The Independence Fund's CEO Sarah Verardo. "It is remarkable to see a deserving Veteran like Pete Sutherland receive the gift of physical independence with the assistance of our all-terrain trackchairs."

Sutherland joined the Army in 1994, earned a humanitarian service award for his participation in Operation Sea Signal at Guantanamo Bay Cuba, then left service in April 1996. Following the terrorist attacks on 9/11, Sutherland re-entered the Army in March 2002. On April 4, 2004, while on patrol in Iraq's Sadr City neighborhood to rescue soldiers who were pinned down and under heavy fire, Sutherland sustained career-ending injuries from gunshot wounds to both legs.

His injuries have resulted in permanent mobility disabilities that affect his daily life. Sutherland also sustained a brain injury and multiple spinal fractures with an unsuccessful spinal fusion in 2021, causing him loss of use and instability. He is active in many Veterans organizations that promote new and emerging technologies that benefit disabled Veterans.

"Being able to get out of my home and live life the way it is meant to be lived will be a great advantage to my overall mental health. I live in the mountains of North Georgia, and this device will specifically help me navigate the extreme terrain located on my property and near my home," Sutherland said. "There are so many missed opportunities to visit waterfalls and hunt due to the varied rugged terrain in my area that this device would easily handle. I'm very grateful and humble for the consideration to become a part of this program and look forward to the many benefits this device will provide me in my life."

In addition to its Mobility program, The Independence Fund offers a comprehensive suite of programs specially designed to meet the needs of Veterans, their Caregivers, families, and the wartime Allies who fought alongside American forces overseas.

ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND:

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving the Warfighter Community by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of our service members, combat Veterans, their caregivers, families, and those allies who served in combat alongside our troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners. The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation, and will continue to uphold these American values.

