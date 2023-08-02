Eviation Appoints TLG Aerospace to Develop Production Configuration of Alice Aircraft

Eviation selects TLG Aerospace for design of the production configuration of the all-electric Alice commuter airplane

The appointment is a significant milestone on the path to certification for the industry-leading Alice

Orders for Alice now valued at over US$ 4 billion

ARLINGTON, Wash., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that it has appointed TLG Aerospace, a Seattle-based aerospace engineering company, for the design of the production configuration of the Alice commuter plane. TLG Aerospace is a leading engineering firm in the aviation industry with expertise from product development to certification.

Eviation logo. (PRNewsfoto/Eviation) (PRNewswire)

Leading The Aviation of Tomorrow

Recently named one of TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential Companies 2023", Eviation pioneered the nine-passenger Alice – the only flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft of its size. Built from a clean-sheet design integrating magniX's industry-leading electric propulsion system, Alice produces zero carbon emissions and features lower operating costs per flight hour than light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes, improving the convenience of air travel.

"Establishing the production configuration of the Alice aircraft is an important milestone in the program," said Gregory Davis, CEO of Eviation. "This allows us to complete the design of the production version of the aircraft, a significant step on Alice's path to certification. We are excited to work with the expert engineering team at TLG Aerospace to take Alice into this next stage of bringing zero carbon, cost-effective and convenient air travel to the market."

"TLG Aerospace is thrilled to be joining this significant chapter in the development of the Alice aircraft," said Steve Muenzberg, CEO of TLG Aerospace. "Alice is an innovative, beautifully designed plane and a vital solution to reduce the aviation industry's carbon emissions. At TLG Aerospace we are committed to supporting the aviation industry's transition to sustainability, and working with Eviation's Alice is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to this critical initiative."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

About TLG Aerospace

TLG Aerospace is an aerospace engineering company with the capability to support the entire aircraft design cycle from product development to certification. Our full-service, multidisciplinary team provides engineering services including: aerodynamic design and CFD analysis; performance, stability & control and handling qualities; aircraft loads, flutter, and vibration; structural design and analysis; ground and flight testing; FAA/EASA Certification. TLG's 75+ engineers, including five FAA Designated Engineering Representatives (DERs), have experience with aircraft types spanning over 100 aircraft models from more than 40 different manufacturers. www.tlgaerospace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eviation