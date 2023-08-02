LEADING WOMEN'S HEALTH BRAND O POSITIV LAUNCHES OVARIAN SUPPORT VITAMIN CAPSULES

Supplements Support Ovarian and Reproductive Health and

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, O Positiv , the women's health brand behind FLO , the first-ever PMS support supplement on the market, introduces their newest product FLO Ovarian Support Vitamin Capsules.

O Positiv's mission is to prioritize and advocate for women with effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. Since launching the FLO PMS Gummy in December 2018, O Positiv has positioned themselves as a premiere wellness brand with a range of products to address vaginal, digestive, skin, menstrual and menopausal health. Now, the brand is expanding from wellness supplements to a broader all-encompassing women's health company.

O Positiv's co-founder, Brianna Bitton, was recently diagnosed with PCOS. Her struggle with painful and irregular periods continues to be a catalyst for the brand to launch much needed and effective products for women.

More than 5 million women in the United States need help with Ovarian issues, especially women of reproductive age. For women suffering from hormonal imbalances, irregular periods and excess androgen levels, FLO Ovarian Support is designed to help using plant- based ingredients backed by science.

"We made this product for the millions of women who know they need support for ovarian function," says co-founder Bobby Bitton, "And, so that millions more can begin the conversation with their doctors about the symptoms they're facing and how better ovarian support can help."

Each FLO Ovarian Support Vitamin Capsule is formulated with the scientifically backed 40:1 ratio of Myo-Inositol and D-Chiro-Inositol to help support ovarian health and cycle regularity, folate to support reproductive health, and diindolylmethane (commonly known as DIM) to support healthy hormone levels.

"Outside of cyclical PMS symptoms, hormone imbalances can cause irregular cycles and overactive hair growth. FLO Ovarian Support's ingredients help support healthy hormone levels," says Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OBGYN. "FLO Ovarian Support is great for patients who struggle with irregular cycles or overactive oil production on their face or scalp."

O Positiv plans to continue expanding their range of products, which currently includes favorites - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , GOGO Prebiotic Fiber Gummies , URO Urinary Tract & URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules , GOGO Bloating and Gas Capsules , MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules and RETRO Glowing Skin Gummies & Capsules , among others.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

FLO Ovarian Support Vitamin Capsules retail $42.99 for a one-time purchase or subscription for $34.99 opositiv.com .

About O Positiv

O Positiv is the health and wellness brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

