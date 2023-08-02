LF Asia, LLC & the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announce Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2023

Back in person in Shanghai, the biggest open source event in China will showcase the growing cloud native momentum in the region and innovation across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software and LF Asia, LLC, today announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China , taking place in Shanghai from September 26 – 29, 2023. The event will feature 123 sessions – with 28 maintainer track sessions – highlighting experts from organizations including Alibaba Cloud, DaoCloud, Intel, ByteDance, and more will cover the most pressing topics in cloud native innovation.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewswire)

Thousands of attendees from across China will connect at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China, including maintainers and end users of CNCF-hosted projects .

"Over the last year, there has been considerable momentum in both Chinese organizations joining as CNCF members and the amount of code contributions to CNCF projects," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the CNCF. "It has been several years since we have been in person in China, and we are looking forward to coming together once again to discuss challenges, successes, and technical insights around cloud native technologies."

A program committee of more than 69 experts led by conference co-chairs Fog Dong (董天欣) and Kevin Wang (王泽锋) reviewed 589 submissions to curate a relevant and educational line up. The agenda features talks that address community challenges, deep dives, technical overviews and much more. The schedule offers compelling content for attendees with all levels of technical background, and sessions will be presented in either English or Chinese; captioning will be available if translation is needed.

The community-curated schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2023 will feature sessions including:

The full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China program can be viewed here .

