MemVerge and SK hynix Accelerate Memory Pooling and Sharing Software Development with CXL Flight Simulator

The companies contribute to the open-source community and deliver pre-built QEMU virtual machines that emulate CXL memory pool devices

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ®, pioneers of Big Memory software, today introduced QEMU-based CXL Flight Simulator, a virtual CXL hardware environment that allows software engineers to kick off development without CXL memory expansion and pooling systems. The memory ecosystem is at a critical juncture where software is needed to facilitate integration of new CXL-compatible hardware. In response, MemVerge is hosting a curated collection of pre-built virtual machines that take the complexity out of configuring QEMU and bleeding edge kernels, enabling software developers to take CXL-enabled instances for an easy "test flight." Click here for a CXL Flight Simulator technical overview and download instructions.

Contributing to the QEMU Open-Source Project

QEMU is a generic and open-source machine emulator and hypervisor that provides a virtual model of an entire machine (CPU, memory, and emulated devices) to run a guest OS.

The pre-built CXL Flight Simulator virtual machines are the result of a collaboration between MemVerge and SK hynix to contribute to the QEMU project, a model of the SK hynix "Niagara" Pooled Memory platform, a multi-headed single logical device (MHSLD).

"The market opportunity for CXL memory expansion and pooling is huge because the technology delivers significant cost and performance benefits," said Hoshik Kim, Vice President and Fellow of Memory Forest x&D at SK hynix. "We are privileged to play our part in accelerating adoption of CXL technology by contributing a model of our Niagara CXL pooled memory system to the open-source QEMU project."

Kick off CXL Software Development and Create Competitive Edge

Memory is an expensive, scarce, and the last non-composable tier of data center infrastructure. The explosive growth of memory-hungry AI applications has created demand for more affordable, abundant, and composable memory that CXL delivers.

This QEMU-based CXL Flight Simulator project will help software developers create an edge for their organizations by enabling early development for composability and feature development ahead of general availability of hardware pooling platforms.

According to Charles Fan, CEO and Co-Founder of MemVerge, "CXL is here. A variety of memory expansion cards, memory pooling and switch products are already available in limited quantities, but not all software developers have access to them. We are happy to contribute to the community and enable software developers to tap into the massive CXL market opportunity without delay."

Thank you to the QEMU and Kernel Open-Source Communities

Without the contributions of the QEMU and Kernel communities, this project would not be possible. MemVerge extends its gratitude to the community and is committed to contributing further work to foster the adoption and development of CXL technologies.

