Quaker Houghton Appoints Anna Ransley as Chief Digital Information Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced that Ms. Anna Ransley has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer effective July 31, 2023. Ms. Ransley is responsible for leading the information technology organization and transforming the Company's global digital strategy.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President stated: "Anna is a seasoned executive with valuable leadership experience across multiple industries, leading, transforming, and enhancing global IT organizations. I am pleased to welcome her to Quaker Houghton where she will build on our existing capabilities and develop our digital roadmap, further enhancing our differentiated customer intimacy model."

Ms. Ransley joins Quaker Houghton from Godiva Chocolatier where she has served as Global Chief Information Officer since 2021, leading all aspects of the company's digital and technology strategy. From 2017 to 2021, she served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President, Digital and Technology at Heineken USA. Previously, Ms. Ransley served in several information technology leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, Connolly, Inc., and Hyperion Solutions.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

