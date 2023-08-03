The 2021 & 2022 Impact Report for Fungi Perfecti®

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC has released their very first Impact Report , covering their combined efforts towards greater sustainability, transparency, and corporate responsibility throughout 2021 and 2022.

Fungi Perfecti offsets the combined total of their scopes 1, 2 & 3 emissions by 110% - making them climate positive!

In previous years, Fungi Perfecti released an annual Sustainability Report. Because their efforts have expanded year over year, this new framework better encompasses the broad range of initiatives they're undertaking throughout their organization.

In the last two years, their initiatives have ranged from innovative, custom-crafted packaging and high impact carbon offset projects, to creating an internal DEI committee of interdepartmental representatives working to develop an inclusive and supportive company culture.

In an exciting shift, Fungi Perfecti has also begun calculating and offsetting scope 3 emissions. While scopes 1 and 2 include direct emissions from fossil fuel combustion and purchased electricity, scope 3 is a much broader category and, among other things, includes:

Paper and packaging , including material used to package and ship products.

Transportation of goods , from shipping raw material to delivering finished products to retailers and consumers.

Employee travel, including daily commuting and travel for business.

Scope 3 is by far the biggest source of emissions. Many organizations choose not to address this scope due to data collection challenges, potential duplication of efforts, and the fact that these emissions often fall outside the direct control of the organization. Despite the magnitude, Fungi Perfecti has chosen to go beyond carbon neutral by calculating and offsetting their combined totals for scopes 1, 2 AND 3 emissions by 110% - that's 10% more than they produce - making them CLIMATE POSITIVE!

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line.* Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet.* Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of their carbon emissions. Follow them on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

