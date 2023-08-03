Coffman Stair Parts welcomes Mike Reasons as Director of Sales & Marketing

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Coffman Resources, LLC ("Coffman"), a national leader in residential stair parts distribution in the United States for more than 149 years, announced today the addition of Mike Reasons as Director of Sales & Marketing. Reasons brings over 20 years of experience as an accomplished sales leader with a successful track record of leading sales and managing sales teams for manufacturing and specialty distribution companies. Reasons led sales teams at Trex, Boise Cascade, and Bluelinx and has a degree from Samford University.

Coffman Stair Parts (PRNewswire)

"I'm honored and excited to lead sales and marketing at WM Coffman Resources. This is an outstanding business with a rich history and differentiated value proposition. Working together with our highly skilled teams, we will continue to deliver great customer experiences and unparalleled value while building a culture rooted in accountability, continuous improvement, and ease of doing business," said Reasons.

"We are very excited to have Mike leading our sales and marketing teams. He is a dynamic leader and specialty distribution veteran that brings expertise that will guide our customer-focused approach that differentiates us as a leader in the stair parts' industry. His experience at other large-scale distribution businesses honed the broad-based, enterprise building skillset we sought, and I look forward to his imprint on the continued legacy of Coffman Stair Parts," said Derek Barksdale, President of Coffman Stair Parts.

Based in Atlanta, this role will play in integral part to Coffman's continued growth. In his role, Mike will be responsible for revenue achievement, customer service and support, sales strategy, business development, marketing, and leading the sales team in support of Coffman's strategy.

About WM Coffman Resources, LLC

Founded in 1874, Coffman Stair Parts is the oldest and one of the largest distributors of residential stair parts in the United States. From its headquarters in Plano, TX and additional facilities in Austell, GA and Edison, NJ, Coffman provides a highly diversified customer base a one stop shop for residential, interior stairway design and construction, supplying a complete collection of wood and iron stair parts and related accessories required to assemble staircase systems.

Contact:

Derek Barksdale

stairsales@wm-coffman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WM Coffman Resources