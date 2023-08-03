Designation ranks LP among America's top companies, highlighting its efforts to foster a safe, inclusive work environment where every team member can grow, thrive and belong

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek. LP was awarded this honor for its inclusive culture, competitive salary and benefits and career development opportunities.

LP Building Solutions Honored by Newsweek with America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 Award (PRNewswire)

"This award is a testament to LP's commitment to Building a Better World, starting in our own workplace." –Brad Southern

"This award is a testament to LP's commitment to Building a Better World, starting in our own workplace," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "We believe that by building and developing a more diverse, engaged and highly skilled workforce, we're also building a better, more sustainable and competitive company—because when our people thrive, our company thrives."

To determine the winners, Newsweek conducted a large-scale study based on nearly 400,000 employee reviews of U.S. companies with at least 1,000 team members. Eight categories were used in the assessment process: company image, company culture, work–life balance, working environment, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive efforts toward diversity.

LP's efforts to create a supportive team culture are reflected in its commitment to team member development programs, mentorship opportunities, and competitive compensation and benefits packages. In addition, LP engages in sustainability initiatives and community outreach, actively supporting charitable causes and encouraging team member participation in volunteer activities, fostering a sense of purpose and social responsibility within the company.

"How do you find a great workplace—one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work–life balance?" asked Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces 2023, highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment."

Founded in 1933, Newsweek is a global media organization that reaches approximately 100 million readers each month through a dozen print and digital news platforms.

To see the full list of winners, visit Newsweek.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LP Building Solutions