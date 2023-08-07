One Health Direct's System Helps Reduce Demands On Clinical Staff

DUNEDIN, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) specifically designed its Genesis system to help reduce the burden put on clinics and their staff when assisting and treating patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes. OHD's HIPAA-compliant system absorbs much of the education, qualification, and administrative processes to navigate often confusing and complicated healthcare industry requirements.

"Our physician partners stand to benefit from OHD's system in a number of ways," said Alois Rubenbauer , founder and CEO.

In addition, providing patient onboarding, training, and ongoing support through live phone and online resources further eases the burden on a clinician's staff time. By avoiding the amount of training required to assess and process a patient's needs, time spent answering questions, and tracking down medical records, OHD frees clinician staff to focus on other patients and areas of the business.

Physicians who partner with OHD often point to documentation and administrative workload as being a significant burden on staff who should be prioritizing their time on other responsibilities. Rather than becoming experts in compliance and qualification requirements, leaning on OHD to service their patients' needs has enabled them to improve care for more patients.

Typically, a physician and their staff treat a variety of ailments within their areas of expertise. Being aware of a multitude of treatment options, plus staying up-to-date on the different requirements to be compliant in prescribing, billing and dispensing is a significant burden on their time. Conversely, OHD's staff are trained subject matter experts and up-to-date on the specific conditions and treatment options in that specialty. Freeing general practitioners and clinic staff time, who can instead focus on treating the urgent medical needs of patients instead of becoming versed in specialty areas presents a major opportunity to save resources.

Using OHD's system, which roadmaps the entire process to ensure all aspects are compliant, helps alleviate these demands on staff capacity. This simple, efficient, and streamlined process saves time and resources. OHD's system has protocols in place to ensure compliance for staff in qualification and fulfillment.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, and phototherapy supplies.

