BRUSH ON BLOCK® RECEIVES WOMEN'S BUSINESS ENTERPRISE NATIONAL COUNCIL CERTIFICATION

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUSH ON BLOCK®, a mineral suncare brand dedicated to encouraging everyday sun protection, is honored to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Council - Southwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"The Women's Business Council - Southwest is proud to welcome BRUSH ON BLOCK® to our network of over 1,300 Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) and over 90 Corporate Members from across our region!" - Bliss Coulter, President & CEO of the Women's Business Council - Southwest

One of the core values at SPF Ventures / BRUSH ON BLOCK® is to "Empower Women" and the company is committed to promoting diversity on both their team and in the business world. This certification is testament to that commitment, as is their majority-female operating team. The certification gives SPF Ventures / BRUSH ON BLOCK® access to supplier diversity and procurement executives, formal and informal opportunities to pursue business with corporate and government members, access to networking events and programs, and a community of support from other female business owners.

"We are honored to receive national certification as a women-owned business by WBENC, after an extensive review of our business structure, financials and operations. We are especially thrilled to join our local chapter, WBC Southwest, and it is our hope that this certification will advance opportunities to partner with other organizations with similar values and help us continue to further our mission, locally and beyond. " - Andrea Wetsel, Founder and CEO of BRUSH ON BLOCK®

Founded by Andrea Wetsel, BRUSH ON BLOCK® was created to change the way everyone thinks about sunscreen - making it a simple, everyday habit. BRUSH ON BLOCK® is a thoughtfully-developed line of reef-friendly mineral formulas - free of chemical sunscreens and is PETA-certified cruelty free and vegan – making protection and prevention safe for humans, animals, oceans & the environment. Andrea continues to strive to develop innovative products with a focus on continuous improvement of ingredients and packaging, operating in the intersection of safety for humans, eco-responsibility & functionality. BRUSH ON BLOCK® targets customers who are conscious about what they put in and on their bodies, while making strides towards doing what is right for our environment.

