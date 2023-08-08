IKEA MEXICO NAMES HAVAS HOY AS CREATIVE AGENCY OF RECORD

Together, the agency will support the brand as it continues its exponential growth in the region while highlighting its enthusiasm and optimism for "creating a better everyday life for the many people."

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - After a competitive pitching process, IKEA Mexico has selected Havas HOY as its creative and digital agency of record to lead and develop its upcoming campaigns and digital content. As a leader in the home goods market, IKEA Mexico is recognized for its innovative, simple approach to interior design and immersive digital and shopping experiences worldwide.

Havas HOY x IKEA (CNW Group/Havas HOY) (PRNewswire)

As a leader in creative content production, consulting, and brand-building, Havas HOY will support IKEA Mexico in boosting brand awareness as its business continues to develop in the country. The agency will work on the development of campaigns that help position the brand to generate traffic to the stores and boost e-commerce, in addition to promoting the IKEA Family loyalty program and the generation of all content on its social platforms.

"IKEA is eager to continue growing our business in Latin America with the support of our new creative partners," said Andrea Mendieta, Country Marketing Manager of IKEA Mexico. "Throughout the pitching process, we found ourselves surrounded by many talented and passionate individuals at Havas HOY who we believe will be strong partners in our journey."

"We are incredibly proud of our team for their work throughout this process and excited to begin creating work for IKEA," said Jairo Lezaca, Managing Partner & CCO of Havas HOY. "IKEA is an iconic global brand, and we are confident this partnership will continue to revolutionize the home furnishings industry."

IKEA Mexico's first storefront, located in Mexico City, opened in April 2021 and marked the brand's first expansion into Latin America. Its second location in Puebla opened shortly after to service its e-commerce business. Mexico remains one of the company's most important areas for growth and is among the top ten countries for home decoration furniture.

"Being part of pitches is always thrilling, but pitching for a brand like IKEA Mexico brings a different level of excitement," said Jonathan Alatorre, Client Service Director of Havas HOY. "After three years of IKEA having its presence in Mexico, we are ready to help take the brand to the next level and help create brand affinity with Mexican consumers."

This win comes at the tail end of Host/Havas being named IKEA Australia's creative agency of record earlier this year.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network, and Havas Health & You, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients who support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

