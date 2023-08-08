LILYSILK Embraces 'Harmony in Green' With New Brand Identity Focusing on Sustainability for 13th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading silk brand, LILYSILK, has always prided itself on its mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives. This August marks the 13th anniversary of LILYSILK, and the brand is proud to announce a new chapter in its story: "Harmony in Green: Celebrating a Sustainable Journey."

White has long been associated with LILYSILK, with the signature color Lily White embodying the brand's elegant, confident, and intellectual characteristics. And now, the brand is introducing the enchanting Lily Green, to encapsulate its commitment to sustainability.

By harnessing the power of Lily Green for visual recognition, LILYSILK ensures that the sight of this shade instantly evokes people's thoughts of the brand. Embracing elegance and vitality, LILYSILK is setting a new standard in the fashion world with its captivating new brand identity.

LILYSILK's "Harmony in Green" focuses on sustainability, ethical practices, and environmental stewardship. The color green represents growth, renewal and environmentally-friendly practices. Some of the key themes of "Harmony in Green" include:

Ethically sourced materials - All of LILYSILK's materials are certified by global textile certification authorities OEKO-TEX, GOTS, and FSC and are ethically sourced from suppliers that follow sustainable practices. The brand aims to minimize any negative environmental impact within its supply chain.

Eco-friendly packaging - LILYSILK uses 100% biodegradable and recyclable packaging made from renewable resources. The boxes, bags and envelopes are designed to decompose quickly and harmlessly.

Closed-loop manufacturing - The brand utilizes a closed-loop manufacturing process to ensure as little material as possible goes to waste. Leftover silk and cashmere are recycled through partnerships with organizations such as TerraCycle®.

"At LILYSILK, sustainability is at the heart of who we are. As we celebrate 13 years of inspiring people to live spectacular lives, we're excited to introduce our reimagined brand identity – 'Harmony in Green'. It symbolizes our commitment to using eco-friendly materials, minimizing waste, and partnering with ethically minded suppliers," said David Wang, LILYSILK CEO. "With 100% biodegradable packaging, OEKO and GOTS certifications, we're setting a new standard of sustainability in luxury fashion. As we embark on this greener chapter, we invite you to join us in making positive change, one step at a time."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK